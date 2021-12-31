ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Keeping those New Year’s resolutions

yourstephenvilletx.com
 1 day ago

Setting realistic goals and expectations and being emotionally ready to change are essential to keeping New Year’s resolutions, said a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert. “Three reasons why keeping resolutions fail are that they are unreasonable, the person expects an unrealistic benefit, or the person simply wasn’t...

www.yourstephenvilletx.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Lowering Your Expectations for a More Mindful New Year

By establishing a low bar, you are more likely to accomplish your goal and create a feeling of success. One small change has the potential to cascade into more substantial subsequent changes. Small wins can flip the switch in your brain from “I can’t” to “I can" and provide the...
LIFESTYLE
Seattle Times

Tips for making (and keeping) your New Year’s resolutions

With the holidays quickly approaching, many people are beginning to think about their New Year’s resolutions. According to a recent survey conducted by YouGovAmerica, the most common resolutions people made in 2020 were to exercise more, improve their diets and lose weight. If you’re planning to alter a few...
LIFESTYLE
TheConversationAU

'Drained and wary of the future': why you might feel different about New Year's resolutions this year

At the beginning of each year, many people make vows to either do or not do something to improve their life in some way. The fresh start of a new year is magically equated with a fresh start to life and often imbued with renewed hope that this year things will be better. As we enter 2022, after two years of living with COVID-19, this hope may be stronger than usual. The pandemic’s impacts have ranged from deaths and other adverse effects on physical and mental health, to huge changes in employment, income, travel, leisure and the ability to socialise. The effect...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Rdn#Extension#Bryan College Station#Statistics
psychologytoday.com

Why Do Resolutions So Often Fail?

Humans too easily believe that changing our situation will result in a change in ourselves. Meaningful change comes through deep learning about why we engage in damaging behaviours. Resolutions can succeed as long as we do the hard work on ourselves to make them happen. This is the time of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fast Company

Before you join the Great Resignation, consider making these resolutions

The latest turnover numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that a record 4.4 million people voluntarily quit their jobs in September. Add on top of that a study conducted by the Workplace Institute that finds 15% of “boomerang” employees have returned to a former employer, and 40% would consider returning. Sounds like the grass may not be greener on the other side of a resignation.
JOBS
Deborah J Fox, MSW

Eight New Year's Resolutions That Can Strengthen Your Relationship

Consider the marriage vow you never took: When a pandemic comes in the future and you are required to be in quarantine with your partner and your future children (who will be home from school), do you accept that you will drive each other crazy and commit to summoning up your best self to ignore those small annoying habits that will make you cringe, and read all those articles on how to enhance your relationship that will have been building up on your nightstand?
psychologytoday.com

Creating Meaningful Resolutions for 2022

About 80 percent of New Year's resolutions fail by February. What causes most of us to abandon our aspirations, and so soon in the year at that? When you read this statistic, you may be tempted to save yourself the time by not setting any resolutions for the year ahead. But before you abandon the process altogether, consider reevaluating your usual method. Try following these five simple steps to create more meaningful resolutions.
LIFESTYLE
Knowridge Science Report

This daily snack may help you reduce high blood pressure

In a new study from the University of South Australia, researchers found a daily dose of yogurt could be the next go-to food for people with high blood pressure. They examined the associations between yogurt intake, blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors, finding that yogurt is associated with lower blood pressure for those with hypertension.
HEALTH
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy