Myrtle Beach, SC

Market Common preps for annual Southern Times Square

By Maya Lockett
 1 day ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Market Common is ready to ring in the new year.

A Southern Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration will be held from 9 p.m. until midnight at Valor Park. The annual event will feature a beer and wine garden, live music , food vendors, children’s activities and — of course — the countdown to the famous ball drop, followed by the biggest and longest fireworks display in the area.

People can get a complementary ticket after spending at least $25 at a qualifying store or restaurant in the Market Common.

Restaurants will be opened until midnight.

DHEC: South Carolina hits pandemic record with 6,319 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases

Frank Dafeso, the general manager of Brass Tap, said that despite the shortages, it were able to get enough food, alcohol and staff to tackle the busy night ahead.

“It’s a hard thing to prepare for, compared to last year when we had the rain and COVID there was not really a big attendance, but this year they are anticipating up to 10,000 people,” Dafeso said.

Market Common organizers said they recommend that people follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, and for those who have medical issues to speak with their medical professionals before attending the event.

