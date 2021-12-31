ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duke University extends online-only classes an additional week amid surging COVID-19 cases

By Emily Mikkelsen
 1 day ago

DURHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Duke University announced students will be remote a little bit longer than previously planned.

Initially, Duke had announced that all classes would be remote until Jan. 10.

On Friday, Duke University amended their COVID-19 plans and stated that classes would remain remote through January 18 instead.

While residence halls will still open as planned on Jan. 2, students are “strongly encouraged” to delay their return to campus by a few days at least.

No indoor dining will be permitted before Jan. 18, all food will be grab-and-go.

Testing protocols will remain unchanged.

WNCT

ECU to require all students to test for COVID-19 before returning to classes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University will require all of its students returning to campus to get tested for COVID-19, the university announced Friday on its website. New coronavirus cases in NC spike for second straight day Testing will be required despite vaccination status. Before, students who had proof of vaccination were exempt from […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

New coronavirus cases in NC spike for second straight day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — For a second straight day, the total new COVID-19 cases across North Carolina has risen. The NC Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard reported 19,174 cases on Friday, a 3% rise from the 18,571 cases reported on Thursday. The state’s percentage of positive cases is 22.9%. COVID-19 IN NC: […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

New federal law affirms Catawba casino in North Carolina

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — A new federal law affirms the operation of a casino in North Carolina by the South Carolina-based Catawba Indian Nation, ending a yearslong dispute between the tribes. President Joe Biden signed The Catawba Indian Nation Lands Act, which was included in a larger piece of legislation authorizing military spending, on Monday. […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
WNCT

Rowan-Salisbury Schools experiences ‘cyber incident’

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Rowan-Salisbury School system was the victim of a “cyber incident” that affected many internal programs, school officials confirmed. Officials said they learned about the incident Wednesday and technology teams responded immediately to contain it. The school district said there is a possibility that some systems, including the Internet, […]
SALISBURY, NC
WNCT

Long lines for COVID-19 tests across ENC, Onslow County is no exception

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Long COVID-19 testing lines have been the case in many parts of North Carolina and the country after the holidays. Onslow County is no exception.   StarMed Healthcare of Charlotte says overall their testing numbers have increased 400%, and their location in Jacksonville is feeling that surge. Officials say their testing numbers have doubled in the city. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases in one day

(WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the largest number of new cases in one day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Statewide, 18,571 positive tests for COVID-19 were reported, which is 60% higher than the previous record of 11,581 set in January of this year. The number […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

Beamer gets mayonnaise shower as South Carolina tops UNC in Mayo Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer had a bucket of mayonnaise dumped over his head, putting a messy finish on the Gamecocks’ 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Jaheim Bell had five catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina, which rebounded nicely after losing 30-0 to Clemson in its regular-season finale on Nov. 27. Kevin Harris added 169 yards rushing and a score, helping secure the mayo bath for Beamer.
NFL
WNCT

Emerald Isle Police Department brings back its ‘R U OK’ program

CRYSTAL COAST, N.C. (WNCT) – So, Annie, R U OK? Emerald Isle Police Department is bringing back their “R U Ok?” program. If you haven’t heard of the program, it’s an automated telephone dialing system designed to automatically call each subscriber and provide a check on them, as well as provide peace of mind for […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
