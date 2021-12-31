What’s Something You’d Like To See Idaho Do Differently In 2022?

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-The governor has appointed the mayor of Bellevue to fill the Idaho District 26 legislative seat. Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment of Mayor Ned Burns to fill the seat left by Representative Muffy Davis, who was also appointed by the governor to fill a Blaine County commissioner seat; the outgoing commissioner stepped down. Democrat Burns will serve the remainder of Davis' term to 2022. The decision is based on recommendations presented to the governor by the Idaho Democratic Party. Burns, who is a realtor by trade, has in the past filled in as representative for Sally Toone and Muffy Davis at the Legislature. In previous announcements, Rep. Davis said she didn't plan on running for reelection and wanted to spend more time close to home and with family. According to the City of Bellevue's website, Mayor Burns moved to the Wood River Valley in 2000 following college at the University of Montana. His wife also served on the Bellevue City Council which encouraged him to run for city office.

