Idaho State

What’s Something You’d Like To See Idaho Do Differently In 2022?

By Greg Jannetta
 2 days ago
The arrival of 2022 is just a few short hours away. Americans will enter into the new year in a similar fashion as we did to kick off 2021, with concerns about sickness, labor shortages, extreme weather, and rising housing and fuel costs. What is one thing you'd like to see...

Mr. Idaho native
1d ago

whats something I'd like to see? A**hole transplants destroying our Hotsprings,a**hole transplants littering at Barber Park,a**hole transplants driving like they own the road,a**hole transplants complaining about EVERYTHING Idaho has to offer. Basically anything to do with TRANSPLANTS........

Cheryl Braden
1d ago

affordable housing for us seniors on social security.....I'm tired of living in a motel ....the waiting lists are long....it's just hard to save for first....last....and security....the motel keeps us from saving...

LouLou
1d ago

I’d like to slow the Idaho growth. Also get a different Mayor in Boise.

