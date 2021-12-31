ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

IMPACT Hard To Kill Sells Out

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

IMPACT Wrestling announced that its Hard To Kill pay-per-view event has officially sold out. The event is scheduled for January 8 and will take place from The Factory in Dallas. Ticket prices ranged from $13 to $128. IMPACT will also hold TV tapings from The...

