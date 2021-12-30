ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

ALCS: Luis García hurls Houston Astros previous Boston Red Sox into World Assortment

 5 days ago

Rookie Luis García showed the poise of an October ace, Yordan Alvarez stayed sizzling on the plate and the Houston Astros earned yet one other shuttle to the World Assortment, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 Friday evening in Game 6 of the AL Championship Assortment. The Astros...

CBS Sports

Former Red Sox reliever Jim Corsi reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Jim Corsi, the former right-handed MLB relief pither and Massachusetts native who pitched parts of three seasons for the Red Sox, has revealed that he's battling terminal cancer. Specifically, Corsi recently shared with CBS Boston that he's been diagnosed with stage IV colon and liver cancer. In his interview with...
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, David Ortiz, Chaim Bloom

As we sit here now officially in 2022, Sean McAdam looks ahead to the coming year and why this 2022 season figures to be such a compelling one for the Boston Red Sox. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) Jason Mastrodonato, meanwhile, looks at some new years resolutions for the organization....
MLB
CBS Boston

Former Red Sox Pitcher Jim Corsi Shares Emotional Story Of His Battle With Terminal Cancer

BOSTON (CBS) — Former Red Sox pitcher and Newton native Jim Corsi has not been given a long time to live. He is 60 years young and is dying of cancer. But he is living by faith and with his family by his side, he is not fighting his battle alone. “I got liver cancer, stage four, and colon cancer,” Corsi told WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, a longtime friend. “I made a mistake when I was younger by not getting a colonoscopy. “I should have done it,” he said fighting back tears. “If you’re out there, don’t wait. Don’t be stupid. I...
NEWTON, MA
FanSided

Exploring Boston Red Sox defensive options for 2022

Steps to make the Red Sox defense palatable for 2022. I have lost interest in professional football as the years’ blow-by. The differences between football and baseball have been described best by the late comedic genius George Carlin. Still, football does have one aspect that should resonate with Boston Red Sox fans.
MLB
FanSided

Former Astros World Series Contributor has Retired

Former Houston Astros outfielder, Cameron Maybin, has retired after 15 seasons in Major League Baseball. While not remembered solely for his time in southeast Texas, Cameron Maybin was a contributor toward the Houston Astros‘ 2017 World Series. Most fans may remember him stealing a base in the World Series, leading to free tacos from Taco Bell.
MLB
CBS Boston

Jim Corsi, Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher And Newton Native, Dies From Cancer At Age 60

BOSTON (CBS) – Jim Corsi, a Newton native who made it all the way to the Major Leagues, won a World Series and pitched for the Boston Red Sox, has died from cancer. He was 60 years old. According to his close friend, WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, Corsi “passed away from cancer peacefully overnight with his family by his side.” The Red Sox said he died Tuesday at home in Bellingham. “Way to finish strong Jim. Rest in peace my friend. We love you,” Burton posted on Twitter Tuesday morning. Corsi graduated from Newton North High School in 1979, went to Saint...
BOSTON, MA
fangraphs.com

2022 ZiPS Projections: Boston Red Sox

After having typically appeared in the hallowed pages of Baseball Think Factory, Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections have now been released at FanGraphs for a decade. The exercise continues this offseason. Below are the projections for the Boston Red Sox. Batters. By winning 92 games, the Red Sox comfortably exceeded...
MLB
FanSided

Is the Boston Red Sox ownership backing the 2022 team?

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a great 2021 season that culminated in a trip to the American League Championship Series. The team has spent money this offseason, but not necessarily in places where fans and observers would have liked. Yet no top free-agent signings have been made thus far.
MLB
Over the Monster

New Year’s resolutions for the Red Sox

Welcome to 2022. Generally speaking, I think most of us are hoping for a better year than last, but looking at things strictly from the perspective of the Boston Red Sox, there was little to complain about. In a year in which they were expected to be fringe contenders at best, they ended up just a couple of wins away from a World Series berth. It was an undoubtedly positive year. That being said, there is always room for improvement. Just like the rest of us do, Red Sox players, coaches, and executives could certainly make some resolutions to make this year better than last, and I’m here to help. Below are eight employees (plus another guy) of the Red Sox, and a resolution they should make for 2022. The hope is that they are not like the rest of us in the sense that they actually stick to their goal.
BASEBALL
FanSided

Red Sox Bold Prediction: Triston Casas will be promoted before September

The Red Sox are riding a wave of momentum that I think we all hope carries them through the 2022 season and back into the Postseason. Not only is the big club winning and proving to be more of a contender than most originally thought, but the farm system is thriving as well. While we enjoy our players of today the stars of the future aren’t very far off and one of the biggest could make his debut this season.
MLB
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
FanSided

This former Chicago Cubs pitcher has a new baseball home

The Chicago Cubs made a lot of bad decisions after winning the World Series in 2016. One of them was giving Tyler Chatwood a ridiculous contract that he had absolutely no chance of living up to. He had a cup of coffee with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2011 before five solid years with the Colorado Rockies from 2012-2017 (he didn’t pitch in 2013).
MLB

