Indiana State

State police arrest Indiana man wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNzVa_0da0i6mO00
Alexander Ortiz, 36, of Anderson, Indiana (Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts State Police)

NEWTON, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Police arrested an Indiana man, wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend on Dec. 21.

State police told Boston 25 News troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section along with members of the United States Marshals Service found Alexander Ortiz, 36, of Anderson, Indiana, parked at a rest stop on Route 95 southbound in Newton on Wednesday at approximately 7 a.m.

Authorities say Ortiz was found in the victim’s 2007 Acura before he was taken into custody as a fugitive from justice and transported to the State Police-Framingham Barracks for booking.

Ortiz is wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend, 37-year-old Andrea Aguirre, who was found dead after allegedly being stabbed multiple times inside the bedroom of her Anderson, Indiana house. Police added that Aguirre’s two toddlers were in the home with her at the time and are unharmed.

Ortiz was arraigned as fugitive from justice. Prosecutors will arrange his rendition to Indiana to face the homicide charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Comments / 8

The Truthman
1d ago

it's just so weird to think about that we are the same age 21yrs ago this murderer and i were both 14yrs old i was learning how to do kickflips on my skateboard and beginning to understand my life he was already a bum

Reply
2
 

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
70K+
Followers
82K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

