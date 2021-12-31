QC Storm-Thunderbolts December 26 game rescheduled for March
In a release, the Quad City Storm announced its December 26 game has been rescheduled:
The game between the Quad City Storm and Evansville Thunderbolts that was scheduled to be played December 26 has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 6. The game will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.
