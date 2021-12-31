ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

QC Storm-Thunderbolts December 26 game rescheduled for March

By Brian Weckerly
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7zA0_0da0htTB00

In a release, the Quad City Storm announced its December 26 game has been rescheduled:

The game between the Quad City Storm and Evansville Thunderbolts that was scheduled to be played December 26 has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 6. The game will be played at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Local 4 WHBF

No. 22 Kentucky beats No. 15 Iowa 20-17 in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Rodriguez ran for a 6-yard touchdown with 1:48 to play, and No. 22 Kentucky rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat No. 15 Iowa 20-17 in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday. Kentucky was forced to rally after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half. Wan’Dale Robinson set up the […]
IOWA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeye offense staying the course, sticking to it’s identity

The goal for the Iowa offense has always been simple. “We need to change field position, and we need to score points,” Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz said. You can’t win without scoring points. Some have tried. All have failed. However, it’s been a mighty inconsistent showing on that front for Iowa. “I know offensively, […]
HAWKEYE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Murray’s double-double leads Iowa past Western Illinois

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Keegan Murray had 29 points and 10 rebounds and Iowa defeated Western Illinois 92-71 on Wednesday night. Murray, the national scoring leader at 23.2 points per game, made 13 of 20 shots, with one 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. Jordan Bohannon and Payton Sandfort scored 13 points apiece […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Local 4 WHBF

McLimore FTs lift IUPUI women over No. 15 Iowa 74-73

Rachel McLimore scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with three seconds left, as IUPUI dominated the fourth quarter to defeat No. 15 Iowa 74-73. The Hawkeyes led by 18 points Iowa led 69-60 on a Kate Martin layup with under six minutes to play but a […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderbolts#Ford Center#Quad City Storm#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

Murray’s double-double helps Iowa rout SE Louisiana 93-62

Keegan Murray had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa to a 93-62 rout of Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night. Iowa (9-3) has won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak. Connor McCaffery had 16 points for the Hawkeyes, who shot 47% (32 of 68) from the floor and had a 50-32 rebounding […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

183
Followers
335
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy