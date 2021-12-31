ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

E10 | Camilla's Workshop | Ask This Old House

WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral contractor and expert woodworker Tom Silva meets past guest and young woodworker Camilla in...

video.wttw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KQED

E11 | Holiday Projects | Ask This Old House

It's the holiday season on Ask This Old House and the team is tackling projects homeowners might stumble across during their celebrations. Jenn Nawada explains how to identify and care for holly plants; Richard Trethewey breaks down all the connections on a dishwasher; Tom Silva turns the barn into Santa's Workshop and asks the team to help him turn, paint, and hang Christmas ornaments.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

Watch Designer Riche Holmes Grant Help a Couple Create a Modern, Flexible Living Room and Dining Room

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Max and Leia's living room and dining room area was sparely decorated, as the couple wasn't sure how to design their space to make it still seem airy and light, while giving them everything they needed to work, relax, and entertain in their small space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Old House#E10
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Inhabitat.com

He transformed a school bus into an eco-friendly tiny home

Caleb Brackney is a graduate student and a true Gen-Z kid who’s active on social media. He owns an acoustic guitar and loves wooden paneling non-ironically. He plays piano and got a huge flat screen TV, a laptop and lots of time to post on social media feeds. He’s also an inspiration for those who want to live a more eco-friendly lifestyle that’s full of travel, adventure and doing good for the world. By the time he was 25, Caleb Brackney had finished building his amazing tiny home…inside an old school bus.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Complaints of mice, insects in kitchens and a Band-Aid in the food

In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including spoiled celery, outdated ham, filthy kitchens with standing water on the floor, mouse droppings and insect-infested fruit. One restaurant patron complained of finding a Band-Aid in his meal. The findings are among […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Complaints of mice, insects in kitchens and a Band-Aid in the food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FOOD SAFETY
Real Simple

The 8 Best Living Room Paint Colors, According to Design Experts

Anyone who's watched HGTV knows that a fresh coat of paint has the power to transform a room—and when that room happens to be as high-profile as the living room, the entire house. The tricky part is finding the right living room paint color to fit the bill. Something that's noticeable, but not overpowering. Something that feels fresh, but is versatile enough to play well with the rest of your decor.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: HGTV’s “Call the Closer” Breathed New Life Into This Kitchen with Two-Toned Cabinets

When catering to more than one person’s design preferences, a renovation can get…complicated. Opinions differ, disagreements ensue, and stress can escalate. In the latest episode of HGTV’s “Call the Closer,” host and real estate expert Lauren Risley took on clients who couldn’t have had more opposite stylistic visions. But through communication, joint decision-making, and a whole lot of patience, Risley was able to marry multiple styles under one roof.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Daily South

Wet Rooms Will Be a Huge Trend for Bathroom Renovations in 2022

The open floor plan first gained popularity by combining the kitchen, living, and dining areas into one cohesive space. Now it's making its way into the full baths with 2022's next big thing: wet rooms. In its simplest form, it's exactly what it sounds like: a room that's designed to get wet. The main thing to look for is the lack of separation between the shower and the rest of the bathroom floor, both in height and partitions. By doing so, it creates a more efficient and spa-like experience centered around bathing. Read up on all the pros, as well as a few cons, below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

28 Bedroom Colors That'll Make You Wake Up Happier

We'll be the first to admit that waking up early and leaving a cozy bed isn't always fun, but creating a bedroom that's energizing and mood-boosting can make it a whole lot easier. Since colors and light affect our mood, there's a strong case for a colorful bedroom. Whether you introduce those pops of color with paint, bedding, or artwork, you'll find something to emulate in the gorgeous examples of colorful bedrooms below (yes, even for those color-averse readers). Ahead, discover the best bedroom colors organized (loosely) in rainbow order.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BobVila

How Much Does Bamboo Flooring Cost?

Bamboo flooring is a trendy and eco-friendly option that impresses homeowners with its unique look and durability. This popular flooring option accepts stains just like hardwood and can add a modern appearance to a home. According to HomeAdvisor, bamboo flooring costs can range from $1,500 to $15,000, with the national average at $6,000. This comes out to $5 to $15 per square foot, including labor and materials. Here, we’ll examine bamboo flooring pros and cons, what factors go into bamboo flooring costs, additional price considerations, the different types of bamboo hardwood floors, and what questions to ask about bamboo floor installation.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

8 Inspiring Crown Molding Designs and Ideas

Add architectural detail and elevate any room in your home with these creative crown molding ideas from Instagram. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy