HabsWorld.net -- When the Habs fired Marc Bergevin and brought Jeff Gorton in, Trevor Timmins was also among those leaving. With our attention primarily on the GM situation at the time, we didn’t want to gloss over Timmins. Instead, now that we’ve had some time to reflect on his tenure in Montreal, our writers offer up their thoughts on his departure.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO