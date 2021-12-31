ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Q&A: CYFN Grand Chief Peter Johnston reflects on 2021

By CBC News
alaskareporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom COVID-19 throughout the territory, to progress in Yukon First Nation language and the tragic discovery of unmarked graves outside residential schools across Canada, 2021...

alaskareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbc Canada#Q A#Cyfn Grand#Yukon First Nation
The Independent

Morgan Stanley CEO apologises for forcing staff back to the office in June by threatening pay cuts: ‘I was wrong’

Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman admitted on Monday that he “was wrong” to demand that staff return to the office or risk a cut to their pay.Speaking on CNBC, Mr Gorman said he had believed that the US would be through the Covid-19 pandemic by Labor Day.He now believes that the end to the pandemic is still a way off.“I think we’ll still be in it through most of next year,” said Mr Gorman in an interview on Closing Bell on Monday.“Everybody’s still finding their way and then you get the omicron variant. Who knows, we’ll have pi,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
alaskareporter.com

Criminal complaint: Doctors who signed complaint against fellow physicians now complain they got unwanted chocolate and information in gift bags

Alaska doctors who complained to the State Medical Board about a group of fellow physicians using non-FDA-approved treatments for Covid-19 illness received gifts of chocolates and information packets over the holidays from the Alaska Covid Alliance, a small group of allies of the alternative treatments. The letter accompanying the chocolates...
HEALTH
alaskareporter.com

Your North: Best reader photos of 2021

Here are 10 of the best photos you sent us from around the North in 2021. While it wasn’t an exact science to nail down 10 of the best, we looked at how engaging the photos were on our social pages and we also looked for photos that perfectly captured the beauty and the people of the North.
PHOTOGRAPHY
chronicle-independent.com

Column: The angel called Albert

It now has been many Christmases ago. Perhaps it was 12 years. Or 13. Subscribe today to keep reading great local content. You can cancel anytime!. On Tuesday, we’ll be bringing you the first part of our annual Year in Review feature where we’ll look back at some of the biggest stories of 2021. We’re planning three parts, with stories from January to April on Tuesday, May to August next Friday, and September to October on Jan. 4, 2022.
RELIGION
kingstonthisweek.com

Rotary Reflections: The final reflection

Rotary began as a fellowship opportunity. Rotarians invited like-minded professionals who fit the criteria of membership. Over the past 115 years, this international organization has evolved, and now anyone is welcome to apply who wishes to serve both the community and the world through Rotary. Members see opportunities to serve, make new friends and business associates, and make a difference.
SOCIETY
alaskareporter.com

'Early signs' of community transmission of Omicron detected in Yukon, with 34 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

There are now “early signs” of transmission of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the Yukon, officials said Thursday afternoon. Yukon’s active COVID-19 case count shot up by 34 cases in a single day, according to the territorial government’s latest numbers. There are now 82 active COVID-19 cases territory wide, the website says.
PUBLIC HEALTH
alaskareporter.com

27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Yukon since Christmas Eve

The Yukon government is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the territory over the past four days. The total number of active cases, however, remains the same as it was the last time figures were updated on Christmas Eve day, with 49 active cases of the virus in the territory. That means several cases have also resolved themselves over the last few days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
alaskareporter.com

Yukon clockmaker's rare skills in demand across continent

Stephen Carter knows the importance of accuracy. When he’s repairing a clock, he always makes sure all its parts are oiled and every gear fits perfectly together. “Clocks have to be perfect all the time — otherwise, there’s no point for the clock,” said Carter, 55.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tutu remains interred amid call to rename Cape Town airport

The remains of Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Anglican archbishop emeritus of Cape Town were interred early Sunday during a private family service at the city's Anglican cathedral. Archbishop Thabo Makgoba laid a small box containing Tutu's remains to rest in the floor in front of the high altar at St George’s Cathedral. Tutu's widow, children and other family members attended the 30-minute service. Makgoba suggested that to honor the late Nobel laureate, Cape Town’s airport should be renamed Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu International Airport.He called on all South Africans to “turn a new page" and commit...
WORLD
Missouri Independent

Rebeccah Bennett was ‘spiritual center,’ strategist in St. Louis’ COVID-19 response

It was never a question.  As the St. Louis region began to close schools and issue stay-home orders due to the pandemic, Rebeccah Bennett knew that the most vulnerable — the Black community, the unhoused and immigrant populations — would bear the brunt of this deadly virus.  And Bennett, founder of the consulting group Emerging […] The post Rebeccah Bennett was ‘spiritual center,’ strategist in St. Louis’ COVID-19 response appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy