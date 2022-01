Gary Anderson’s dreams of a third World Darts Championship are still alive after he booked another semi-final spot.The 2015 and 2016 champion beat Luke Humphries 5-2 to reach the last four for the seventh time at Alexandra Palace.He averaged 96, hit eight 180s and produced four ton finishes, including a 148 checkout.𝗔𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗼𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗽Familiar faces into the Semi-Finals as James Wade and Gary Anderson book their spot. Who will follow this evening? #WHDarts pic.twitter.com/N9gHVIdx8A— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 1, 2022Anderson, who has struggled with a back injury for much of the year, will play with Peter Wright or Callan Rydz in...

