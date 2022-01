Two-time champion Gary Anderson cut a new look on the oche to fire his William Hill World Darts Championship title hopes.The Flying Scotsman changed his glasses and darts after struggling to find his best form in the early rounds at Alexandra Palace.Anderson’s tactic worked as he hit seven 180s and averaged 97.27 to beat Rob Cross 4-3 and reach his seventh world championship quarter-final in eight years.π—”π—‘π——π—˜π—₯𝗦𝗒𝗑 π—ͺπ—œπ—‘π—¦!!More incredible drama at Alexandra Palace as Gary Anderson eventually beats Rob Cross to reach the Quarter-Finals!A 4-3 victory for Anderson, who was in cruise control at 3-1 but was pushed all the...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO