Walmart to temporarily close Kissimmee supercenter location for cleaning

Walmart to temporarily close Kissimmee supercenter location for COVID-19 cleaning

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Walmart will close one of its locations in Kissimmee on Friday afternoon for cleaning and restocking, officials said.

The Walmart Supercenter at U.S. 192 and N Old Lake Wilson Road will close at 2 p.m.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

Officials said the closure “will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”

The location is set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

“As an essential business and a member of the Kissimmee community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” officials said.

Walmart officials said the cleaning process is done while following CDC guidance. Officials said the cleaning also ensures the health and well-being of Walmart’s associates and the thousands of customers the company serves each day.

