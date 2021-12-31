ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Walmart to temporarily close Kissimmee supercenter location for cleaning

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04c2xF_0da0chwe00
Walmart to temporarily close Kissimmee supercenter location for COVID-19 cleaning

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Walmart will close one of its locations in Kissimmee on Friday afternoon for cleaning and restocking, officials said.

The Walmart Supercenter at U.S. 192 and N Old Lake Wilson Road will close at 2 p.m.

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” a Walmart spokesperson said.

Officials said the closure “will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.”

The location is set to reopen at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

“As an essential business and a member of the Kissimmee community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time,” officials said.

Walmart officials said the cleaning process is done while following CDC guidance. Officials said the cleaning also ensures the health and well-being of Walmart’s associates and the thousands of customers the company serves each day.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

 

KISSIMMEE EAT & DRINK

More
 

KISSIMMEE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave

LAKELAND, Fla. — (AP) — The Publix grocery store chain will start offering paid parental leave to employees who are new parents, company officials announced Wednesday. Eligible full-time and part-time workers will be able to take off from work during the first year of the birth or adoption of a child, starting with the new year, the Florida-based company said.
LAKELAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico

New Mexico search and rescue crews used ropes and helicopters Saturday to rescue 21 people who were stranded overnight in two tram cars after an iced-over cable caused the cars to get stuck high up in the Sandia Mountains overlooking Albuquerque. Lt. Robert Arguellas a Bernalillo County Fire Department spokesperson,...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Kissimmee, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Kissimmee, FL
Business
City
Kissimmee, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Health
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Kissimmee, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Food Drink#The Walmart Supercenter#U S 192#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
68K+
Followers
79K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy