NWS: EF-1 tornadoes struck Colquitt, Cook counties on Thursday

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday tornadoes impacted Colquitt and Cook counties on Thursday afternoon.

The NWS completed its survey of sections of Colquitt County on Friday and noted damage indicators throughout the length of the tornado southeast of Moultrie are consistent with winds of 90-105 miles per hour, or an EF-1 rating.

On Friday afternoon the National Weather Service completed its survey of a region impacted by storms and concluded the damage northeast of the city of Adel was determined to be from an EF-1 tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF or The Enhanced Fujita Scale measures the intensity of a tornado by wind speed and damage.

EF-1 is estimated to have winds between 86 to 110 miles per hour and on the "weaker" end of the scale.

An EF-5 is considered the strongest measurement of a tornado with wind speeds more than 200 miles per hour.

At 3:05 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for sections of the county.

The county in southwest Georgia was one of multiple counties impacted by severe weather.