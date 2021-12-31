ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Begins Offering FDA-Authorized Pills To Treat COVID-19

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FE74O_0da0bwu600

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is distributing 4,500 courses of FDA-authorized prescription pills intended to help high-risk COVID-19 patients ward off serious illness, the state Department of Health announced Friday.

Paxlovid, Pfizer’s antiviral drug, and Molnupiravir, Merck’s antiviral medicine, were recently authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in patients with risk factors for serious disease caused by COVID-19.

The medicines started arriving at pharmacies Thursday, and the state said it is working with clinics, pharmacies and long-term care facilities to distribute the medications statewide over the next two weeks.

While vaccines, booster shots and testing are considered the best defense against COVID-19, Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader said, the medicines offer a potentially life-saving tool to those infected.

“If any Marylander tests positive for COVID-19, they should speak right away with their health care provider to see if Paxlovid, or Molnupiravir are right for them,” he said.

Physicians statewide can prescribe the pills and direct patients to pharmacies that have the drugs in stock. Patients must consult a physician to find out whether the treatments are right for them before getting a prescription.

“It is important that people at risk of serious illness get tested or do an at-home test at the first sign of symptoms–whether they are vaccinated or not–so that they can get the best treatment available,” said Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services, Dr. Jinlene Chan. “These treatments need to be started within days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.”

The state expects to receive more batches of the treatments starting in January.

Comments / 7

Related
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Where to get COVID-19 test kits in Maryland

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Maryland, some local health departments are providing COVID-19 rapid testing kits. VACCINE INFO | TRACKING THE NUMBERS | LATEST COVID-19 NEWS | SEE STATE MAP AND INFO | CDC WEBSITE | LISTEN LIVE. Below is information on where to find COVID-19...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Wbaltv.com

COVID-19 vs. cold symptoms: When should you go to the hospital?

Wait times at Baltimore-area urgent care centers have been up to as much as eight hours, but a Maryland doctor says it doesn't have to be like that. Carol Allen is among a multitude of Marylanders headed to urgent care for cold-like symptoms. She said she waited for hours Monday to be seen to no avail.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Drugs#Wjz#Paxlovid#Molnupiravir#Merck#Public Health Services
Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
MARYLAND STATE
cnycentral.com

Test positive or exposed to COVID-19? Here are the quarantine rules

So, you've tested positive for COVID, or you've been exposed. Now what? Dr. Philip Falcone is St. Joseph's Health's Chief Medical officer, who says, quarantine and isolation are "essentially the same thing really. What you're trying to do is avoid contact with other people so that you do not transmit the virus to someone else."
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
wrde.com

Worcester County Reinstating COVID Mandates

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Masks and social distancing are coming back in parts of Worcester County government. Effective immediately, anyone attending meetings in the Commissioners' meeting room and board room must wear a mask and social distance. A county spokesperson says this is in response to the recent uptick in Coronavirus cases in Maryland.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBOC

Hospitals on Delmarva Make New Policies Due to Rising COVID Numbers

SALISBURY, Md. - TidalHealth is just one medical provider on Delmarva that says it's patient care services are being pushed to their limits. In Wicomico County, the Health Department says there are currently 42 positive COVID patients at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional. They most of those patients are not vaccinated and urging people to help stop the surge by getting their vaccination shots or booster.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

UM-Upper Chesapeake declares hospital disaster due to COVID-19

BEL AIR, Md. — The University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health on Friday declared a hospital disaster and implementing crisis standards of care protocols due to COVID-19. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. At this point, there is no state-declared public...
BEL AIR, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
47K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy