Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Phil Burbank in "The Power of the Dog." By Courtesy of Netflix/Kirsty Griffin. Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a conceited asshole — something that should come as no surprise considering he was a student at Yale University. In the most reductive terms, “The Power of the Dog” can be summarized as Phil waging psychological warfare for two hours. His brooding, aloof personality slowly wears down all of those around him, even pushing his sister-in-law to alcoholism. Even so, it is hard to quantify specific actions that make Phil so despicable, since much of his insolence is non-confrontational. Herein lies the true beauty of the film. “The Power of the Dog” thrives in its subtleties: the silence between words, a lingering stare, and subtle gestures.

