The Detroit Lions are limping towards the end of the season. While their play has improved noticeably over the past month—they were 2-2 in December—the losses on their roster continue to mount at unsustainable levels. In the past month, the following players have been placed on injured reserve: Trey Flowers, Jerry Jacobs, T.J. Hockenson, Alex Anzalone, Josh Woods, and Amani Oruwariye. That’s not to mention the terror that COVID-19 has caused on the roster, which will cost the Lions the availability of starters Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Brock Wright, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, and Michael Brockers this week. Oh, and starting quarterback Jared Goff is likely to miss his second straight game, too.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO