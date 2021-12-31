ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

What’s Something You’d Like To See Idaho Do Differently In 2022?

By Greg Jannetta
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The arrival of 2022 is just a few short hours away. Americans will enter into the new year in a similar fashion as we did to kick off 2021, with concerns about sickness, labor shortages, extreme weather, and rising housing and fuel costs. What is one thing you'd like to see...

Former Idaho Legislator, Publisher Stephen Hartgen Has Died

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The former publisher, editor, and Idaho legislator Stephen Hartgen passed away Friday. State Rep. Linda Hartgen, Stephen's wife, announced his passing earlier in the day saying on social media, "He fought a good fight then went home to be with our Lord and Savior. Stephen Hartgen was a principled and caring man who loved the Magic Valley and wrote about it often. He was a terrific Papa to 6 granddaughters and 2 greats…" Hartgen worked as the editor and publisher of the Twin Falls Times-News for a number of years. He was then asked by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter to fill a vacancy in the House which he was later reelected to. Gov. Brad Little issued the following statement:
Are you Idaho’s Next Millionaire? Idaho Lottery Draws $1 Million Raffle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Lottery has drawn the numbers for the Idaho $1 Million Raffle making one lucky winner a millionaire for 2022. The Idaho Lottery held the annual drawing for the popular raffle that guarantees a single $1 million winner our of 250,000 tickets sold statewide; the winning number is 027047. This year tickets sold out in record time before December. Other top prizes include two $10,000 prizes, the winning numbers are 028684 and 068319. The Idaho Lottery offered more winning prizes this year with 200 prizes worth $200, 515 prizes worth $50, and 14,282 prizes worth $15. If you won more than $1,000 you have to claim the winnings at the Idaho Lottery Boise offices or mail their tickets to the Lottery offices. The Idaho Lottery said the rattle has made Idaho schools and buildings upwards of $900,000. You can check the winning numbers at idaholottery.com or call the hotline at 208-334-4656.
Passing Snowplows In Idaho Is Not Illegal, But Doesn’t Mean You Should

Winter is here and with it comes snow, ice, and the hectic driving that follows. Getting stuck behind people not driving at your pace can be a bit of an annoyance. Do you pass, stay behind or just scream frantically while you try to decide? Eventually, most of us will find ourselves in a position during this winter, where we are stuck behind a snowplow clearing the roads for our safety. What is the right thing to do in that scenario?
Huge Rave to the Good People of Twin Falls Helping Strangers in Need

Twin Falls has done it again. You've restored the faith in humanity and proved once more that good people do exist in the world still. This last week of snow and winter weather has not been easy for a lot of people in the Magic Valley. It's been cold, windy, and the roads have been dangerous. Yet, the good people have been shining bright in the cold grey days as they help their neighbors and complete strangers in need.
Multiple Crashes Reported on Interstate 84 in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Magic Valley, Idaho transportation authorities report multiple crashes on Interstate 84. According to 511 Idaho, a major crash is being reported between exits 173 and 182, between the two Twin Falls interchanges. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared on social media that first responders were on the scene of several rollover crashes between Jerome and Burley on the interstate. The Idaho Transportation Department reports ice on the roadway in some areas. You can go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest information on road conditions.
Prepare For Kindergarten For Free At Twin Falls Public Library In 2022

School is set to start up again soon, ending winter break, and kids will again ramp up the educational journey. With the new year beginning it will be time to start thinking about your younger ones starting their education this fall. If you have a 4-year-old or 5-year-old that is set to start kindergarten this fall and are looking to help prepare them or keep them on track so they don't fall behind, there is a free class you may want to check out in Twin Falls.
Multiple Slide-offs and Accidents on Magic Valley Roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Magic Valley authorities are asking people to stay home if they can as roads have become difficult to travel on. According Sgt. Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, people are encouraged to stay home today as deputies are dealing with multiple slide-offs and accidents this morning. Deputies have also had difficulty responding to calls and have gotten stuck themselves. Sgt. Mencl said there was a crash involving another motorists and snow plow in the Buhl area. Go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information. Sgt. Keith Thompson with Idaho State Police said earlier this morning troopers have had to deal with multiple slide-offs across the Magic Valley. Authorities say if you must travel, slow down and leave extra space to stop. Nearly all roads in the valley are covered in snow and ice. 511 Idaho is reporting that U.S. Highway 30 between Kimberly and Burley is still closed, since last night. U.S. Highway 93 from Carey to Arco is also closed. ISP said if conditions worsen throughout the day, meaning if they are overwhelmed with crashes and slide-offs, Interstate 84 headed south to Utah could be closed again. The U.S. National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of the Magic Valley and Southern Idaho until 8 p.m. tonight. Some areas could see up to four inches of new snow. Winds gusts could increase to 35 mph creating blowing and drifting snow making it more difficult to drive in.
New Year Hiking And Raptor Tours 85 Miles From Twin Falls

The new year is set to begin soon and with it comes resolutions, hitting the reset button, and starting things off right. Most places are closed on New Year's day and outside of watching the parade, football, or taking down Christmas decorations, there isn't a lot going on. While it usually is very cold and is expected to be again this year, why not bundle up and start the year off with a new year's hike and your first hike of 2022?
Which Southern Idaho Towns are on the Naughty and the Nice Lists

Santa probably has his list of naughty and nice kids finalized by now. If you haven't been good so far this year, the clock is ticking. If you've been good all year, then it would probably take a pretty big mistake to knock you off the nice list at this point. The gifts from Santa are based on an individual's attempts at being good, but what if Santa were also judging each city based on the population as a whole? Which Southern Idaho towns would make the nice list and which would be on the naughty list?
Idaho Population Nearing 2 Million, Leads Nation in Growth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's population continues to grow as it topped the nation in growth this last year. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the Gem State's population is estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau at 1.9 million people. Between 2020 and 2021 the state's 2.9 percent growth leads the nation in percent increase for the fifth straight year out of all the other 49 states and Washington D.C.
Bellevue Mayor Appointed to Idaho Legislative Seat

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-The governor has appointed the mayor of Bellevue to fill the Idaho District 26 legislative seat. Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment of Mayor Ned Burns to fill the seat left by Representative Muffy Davis, who was also appointed by the governor to fill a Blaine County commissioner seat; the outgoing commissioner stepped down. Democrat Burns will serve the remainder of Davis' term to 2022. The decision is based on recommendations presented to the governor by the Idaho Democratic Party. Burns, who is a realtor by trade, has in the past filled in as representative for Sally Toone and Muffy Davis at the Legislature. In previous announcements, Rep. Davis said she didn't plan on running for reelection and wanted to spend more time close to home and with family. According to the City of Bellevue's website, Mayor Burns moved to the Wood River Valley in 2000 following college at the University of Montana. His wife also served on the Bellevue City Council which encouraged him to run for city office.
