In his first game back after missing three games, Bradley Beal totaled 29 points, six rebounds and tied his season high with 10 assists to lead the Wizards to a 110-93 win over the Cavaliers on Thursday night at Capital One Arena. Beal’s return, as well as those of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Gill, were a welcome boost to a Wizards team missing regular contributors Spencer Dinwiddie, Montrezl Harrel, Aaron Holiday and Raul Neto due to health and safety protocols and Davis Bertans due to a non-COVID illness.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO