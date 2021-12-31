ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The 2021 Carol Awards

By Kori, Seher
thefandomentals.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuess what’s back! The world has been pretty chaotic for some time now and unlike our fellow awards who just postponed their ceremonies, we canceled The Carol Awards entirely. Well after another year of utter ridiculousness especially in the world of media, we thought it was only fair...

www.thefandomentals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

An Annotated Guide to the I Love Lucy Episodes in Being the Ricardos

When we learned that Aaron Sorkin — celebrated screenwriter, director, and TV creator — was making a movie about the behind-the-scenes story of I Love Lucy, minds naturally got to racing about what we'd see. Would we get a dramatic story about the making of the "Vitameatavegamin" episode? Would Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball be going through turmoil while filming the chocolate conveyor belt scene?
TV SERIES
Variety

From ‘CODA’ to ‘Succession,’ Last Looks on SAG Awards Contenders

Voting is still open for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations through 5 p.m. PT Jan. 9. And that’s a good thing because there are so many worthy contenders to whittle down, voters need all the time they can get to make these tough decisions. With that in mind, Variety is breaking down where contenders stand in key categories right now. Film Ensemble Family tends to be a big factor when it comes to landing a nomination in the film cast performance category, and this year sees no shortage of those — from the tight-knit group of “CODA,” to the close...
MOVIES
The Independent

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series “Big Little Lies” and whose 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died. He was 58.His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallée died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City Canada over the weekend.Vallée was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade. He directed Emily Blunt in 2009's “The Young Victoria” and became a sought-after name in Hollywood after “Dallas Buyers Club,” featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Academy Awards nominations, including best picture.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yanni
Person
Kaia Gerber
Person
Ben Platt
The Independent

New this Week: 'This Is Us,' RuPaul album, 'The Tender Bar'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.MOVIES— Ben Affleck has another winning turn in “The Tender Bar,” the George Clooney-directed adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up on Long Island that starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Jan. 7. Tye Sheridan plays the author, who in the absence of his father, starts to look to his uncle Charlie (Affleck) to fill that void. In his review for The Associated Press, Mark Kennedy wrote that “’The Tender Bar’ is a gentle, oddly crafted...
ENTERTAINMENT
thefandomentals.com

Top 5 Holiday Movies Selected By a Cranky Film Critic

Having spent my Christmas working in a movie theatre hellscape with swarms of customers streaming into the theatres nonstop from door opening to time of close (mainly to see Spider-Man: No Way Home), I am a tired old man who just wants to sleep. As a result, this top holiday films list is coming in slightly late, but there’s still plenty of time to cram some of these in before New Year’s Day. So here you go.
MOVIES
ABC News

'The Lost Daughter' review: Maggie Gyllenhaal's film is one of year's best

Thank Maggie Gyllenhaal for making "The Lost Daughter" (Netflix), one of the year's very best movies. An actress who reliably paints outside the box, Gyllenhaal brings the same questing talent and confrontational urgency to her film debut as a director and screenwriter. Her film, a raw and riveting character study...
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Brooklyn Nine Nine#Nepotism#Dear Evan Hansen#Convenience Falcon#Spanish#The Golden Carol#Iatse
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
thefocus.news

Who is Joe Gatto's wife Bessy as couple 'amicably' spit?

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto has confirmed he has stepped away from his role on comedy series after a decade. The comedian announced the news in a statement on Instagram on Friday as he revealed he was leaving the series to focus on his family life following his separation from wife Bessy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy