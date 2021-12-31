New Carlisle holds ball drop festival downtown

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Downtown New Carlisle is holding its very own ball drop event this New Year’s Eve.

This event, hosted by the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival will be held in the town’s downtown from 9 pm to 12 am on December 31.

According to the event page, guests can enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides, live ice sculpting, cash giveaways, shopping and music by DJ Tommy.

Guests can also enjoy treats like hotdogs, cotton candy and hot chocolate.

All are welcome to visit and celebrate the new year together.

