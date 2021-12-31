ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle holds ball drop festival downtown

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Downtown New Carlisle is holding its very own ball drop event this New Year’s Eve.

Celebrate New Year’s around the world, and make a toast or 7

This event, hosted by the New Carlisle Heritage of Flight Festival will be held in the town’s downtown from 9 pm to 12 am on December 31.

According to the event page, guests can enjoy free horse-drawn carriage rides, live ice sculpting, cash giveaways, shopping and music by DJ Tommy.

Guests can also enjoy treats like hotdogs, cotton candy and hot chocolate.

No late nights: ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party held for kids

All are welcome to visit and celebrate the new year together. For more information, click here.

WDTN

No late nights: ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party held for kids

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some families celebrated New Year’s Eve early, making sure little ones could enjoy the fun without losing much-needed sleep. The City of West Carrollton said the Parks Department hosted a ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ party for kids from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday. Children from the ages of 5 […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WDTN

Dance away at a Dayton tavern ball drop, silent disco

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Yellow Cab Tavern is hosting a unique New Year’s Eve celebration this year. The tavern posted on Facebook that this Friday, December 31, it will be hosting a silent disco and ball drop. Doors open at 8 pm and the party begins at 8:30. Dayton’s Silent Disco will be providing […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton restaurants welcome larger crowds to ring in new year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurants in the Miami Valley are ringing in the New Year with events and other festivities. This year’s celebrations are without the COVID-19 restrictions seen in 2020. Dublin Pub in Dayton was busy New Year’s Eve as customers counted down the new year around the globe. “It’s great to come out […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Celebrate New Year’s around the world, and make a toast or 7

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One local pub is celebrating New Year’s Eve in seven different time zones, and It’s making sure there is good music and plenty to drink. The Dublin Pub, located at 300 Wayne Ave in Dayton, is hosting A Celebration Around the World with Jameson’s Folly, an Ohio band bringing fiddles, bagpipes […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Piqua NYE fireworks return for 2nd year

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Piqua plans to celebrate the new year with a bang on Friday with the return of its New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show. The City of Piqua said in a Facebook post that this display will begin at midnight on December 31, as we move to 2022. Piqua presented this show in […]
PIQUA, OH
WDTN

Students gather holiday donations for Humane Association

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Five Points Elementary School students spent December getting into the holiday spirit by collecting donations for a special cause. Students and staff at Five Points Elementary held a Santa ‘Claws and Paws” Donation Drive for the Humane Association of Warren County. According to the Springboro Schools, Homeroom classes competed to donate […]
SPRINGBORO, OH
WDTN

Dayton ministry gives away food, fellowship and clothes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People in the Dayton area can find free clothing and a fresh meal at the East Dayton Fellowship every Friday, the ministry said. The East Dayton Fellowship, a ministry run by the Church of the Brethren and the Brethren in Christ is hosting a free clothing and lunch giveaway in its […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

First babies of 2022 born at local hospitals

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday night, people around the world welcomed in the new year, and some families welcomed new members. Some of the first babies of 2022 were born at hospitals across the Miami Valley. Jennifer Robinson with Mercy Health-Springfield said Nolan Leon Fent was born at 12 a.m. on January 1, 2022. […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Kettering tree collection to run through Jan. 15

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering residents can easily dispose of their Christmas trees after the holiday season, the City of Kettering said. According to the City of Kettering, Rumpke Waste and Recycling will be collecting Christmas trees along with the normal trash collection. Residents can simply place the trees at the curb with the trash […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Oakwood Schools to require masks after winter break

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Masks will be required for all students and staff in Oakwood Schools starting Monday, January 3, 2022. Families were notified of the change on Saturday, January 1, 2022. Oakwood School administrators made the decision to require masks after consulting recommendations from the CDC, the Governor’s Office, the Ohio Department of Health, […]
OAKWOOD, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley business owners reflect on 2021

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — From COVID-19 and its variants, to pandemic restrictions and the impact of inflation, 2021 presented a whirlwind of challenges for many businesses. For many small businesses in the Miami Valley, staying afloat going into the second year of a pandemic meant learning to be flexible. “It was so many tough lessons […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

CBC fights blood shortage with Donor Month Drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As winter continues, blood centers are still in dire need of donations, and what better time to donate than Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month? This winter, the Community Blood Center in Dayton said it is hosting a Donor Month Kickoff Drive for the first week of January. “We’re fortunate that we […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton and Montgomery Co. Public Health to host vaccine clinics in January

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health will be hosting three COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the beginning of January. Public Health said there will be vaccinations available for individuals 12 years of age and older. They will be offering first, second and immunocompromised or booster doses. Each of these clinics is by […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Health officials urge caution for New Year’s Eve plans with COVID-19 surge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials are urging people to keep COVID-19 in mind as they finalize their New Year’s Eve plans by providing recommendations on how to celebrate safely. This is the first New Year’s Eve without COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, and though many events and gatherings are back, health officials said rising case […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Air Force Marathon registration begins Jan. 1

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Registration for the 26th Air Force Marathon begins at midnight on Jan. 1. Runners who register by Jan. 3 can receive a special savings of up to $20, according to the 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs. Active duty, Guard members, reserve, retirees, veterans and ROTC […]
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH
WDTN

Dayton prepares to welcome new mayor, commissioner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As Mayor Nan Whaley steps down from office, Dayton prepares to welcome a new mayor to lead the city. On Monday, January 3, Dayton Mayor-Elect Jeffery Mims, Jr. will take the oath of office as Dayton’s next mayor. The ceremony will take place at the Dayton Metro Library at 215 East […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
