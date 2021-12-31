ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blac Chyna Demands Kim Kardashian Answer Questions About Rob’s Gun Collection In Assault Battle

By Ryan Naumann
Radar Online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBlac Chyna believes Kim Kardashian has information that will help prove she never physically assaulted her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian — and she wants her to sit for a deposition under oath. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Kim, her mother Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloé &...

