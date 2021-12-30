What Goes On There Anyway . . . A/C Enterprises, Inc.

THE first COLA social security payments of 2022 will be sent out in 17 days for those with a birthday between the 11th and 20th of this month. Payments this year will be 5.9 percent larger than in 2021, following the largest cost-of-living adjustment in just under 40 years, representing a rise of $92 for retirees.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO