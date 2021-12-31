ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

What’s Something You’d Like To See Idaho Do Differently In 2022?

By Greg Jannetta
 2 days ago
The arrival of 2022 is just a few short hours away. Americans will enter into the new year in a similar fashion as we did to kick off 2021, with concerns about sickness, labor shortages, extreme weather, and rising housing and fuel costs. What is one thing you'd like to see...

Former Idaho Legislator, Publisher Stephen Hartgen Has Died

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The former publisher, editor, and Idaho legislator Stephen Hartgen passed away Friday. State Rep. Linda Hartgen, Stephen's wife, announced his passing earlier in the day saying on social media, "He fought a good fight then went home to be with our Lord and Savior. Stephen Hartgen was a principled and caring man who loved the Magic Valley and wrote about it often. He was a terrific Papa to 6 granddaughters and 2 greats…" Hartgen worked as the editor and publisher of the Twin Falls Times-News for a number of years. He was then asked by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter to fill a vacancy in the House which he was later reelected to. Gov. Brad Little issued the following statement:
Are you Idaho’s Next Millionaire? Idaho Lottery Draws $1 Million Raffle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Lottery has drawn the numbers for the Idaho $1 Million Raffle making one lucky winner a millionaire for 2022. The Idaho Lottery held the annual drawing for the popular raffle that guarantees a single $1 million winner our of 250,000 tickets sold statewide; the winning number is 027047. This year tickets sold out in record time before December. Other top prizes include two $10,000 prizes, the winning numbers are 028684 and 068319. The Idaho Lottery offered more winning prizes this year with 200 prizes worth $200, 515 prizes worth $50, and 14,282 prizes worth $15. If you won more than $1,000 you have to claim the winnings at the Idaho Lottery Boise offices or mail their tickets to the Lottery offices. The Idaho Lottery said the rattle has made Idaho schools and buildings upwards of $900,000. You can check the winning numbers at idaholottery.com or call the hotline at 208-334-4656.
Huge Rave to the Good People of Twin Falls Helping Strangers in Need

Twin Falls has done it again. You've restored the faith in humanity and proved once more that good people do exist in the world still. This last week of snow and winter weather has not been easy for a lot of people in the Magic Valley. It's been cold, windy, and the roads have been dangerous. Yet, the good people have been shining bright in the cold grey days as they help their neighbors and complete strangers in need.
Multiple Crashes Reported on Interstate 84 in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Magic Valley, Idaho transportation authorities report multiple crashes on Interstate 84. According to 511 Idaho, a major crash is being reported between exits 173 and 182, between the two Twin Falls interchanges. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared on social media that first responders were on the scene of several rollover crashes between Jerome and Burley on the interstate. The Idaho Transportation Department reports ice on the roadway in some areas. You can go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest information on road conditions.
UPDATE: I-84 Reopens, Check Road Reports Before Travel

UPDATE: Interstate 84 has since opened however, ISP advises drivers to check 511.idaho.gov before heading out. Several other highways have closed in eastern Idaho. U.S. Highway 93 northeast of Carey closed earlier Sunday afternoon. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Adverse winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 84 from the Interstate...
Avalanche Danger Shuts Down Idaho 21 West of Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The road between Stanley and Lowman has been shut down due to the high potential for an avalanche. The Idaho Transportation Department announced Idaho Highway 21 between the Grandjean and Banner Summit will remain closed until Friday morning as a snowstorm moves through the area. The ITD Avalanche Crew will monitor the snowpack in the area to determine the risk of an avalanche. Alternate routes to Stanley from the Treasure Valley are in place by using Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 20 to Idaho Highway 75 and north. ITD said there are sixty spots along the stretch of Idaho 21 that see avalanches on a regular basis. The latest road information can be found at 511.idaho.gov.
Idaho Population Nearing 2 Million, Leads Nation in Growth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's population continues to grow as it topped the nation in growth this last year. According to the Idaho Department of Labor, the Gem State's population is estimated by the U.S. Census Bureau at 1.9 million people. Between 2020 and 2021 the state's 2.9 percent growth leads the nation in percent increase for the fifth straight year out of all the other 49 states and Washington D.C.
Bellevue Mayor Appointed to Idaho Legislative Seat

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-The governor has appointed the mayor of Bellevue to fill the Idaho District 26 legislative seat. Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment of Mayor Ned Burns to fill the seat left by Representative Muffy Davis, who was also appointed by the governor to fill a Blaine County commissioner seat; the outgoing commissioner stepped down. Democrat Burns will serve the remainder of Davis' term to 2022. The decision is based on recommendations presented to the governor by the Idaho Democratic Party. Burns, who is a realtor by trade, has in the past filled in as representative for Sally Toone and Muffy Davis at the Legislature. In previous announcements, Rep. Davis said she didn't plan on running for reelection and wanted to spend more time close to home and with family. According to the City of Bellevue's website, Mayor Burns moved to the Wood River Valley in 2000 following college at the University of Montana. His wife also served on the Bellevue City Council which encouraged him to run for city office.
A New Case for Keeping Marijuana Criminal in Idaho

Half a decade after legalization, three-quarters of all the dope consumed in California is from the illegal market. The warning comes from a consortium of legal pot growers. The competition is hurting their business. They want government subsidies or tax breaks and say they need action to survive. They want access to more markets as well and complain there’s a worker shortage (a universal cry).
South Hills ID Frozen Waterfall Hike A Sublime Scenic Sensation

The winter months often provide an awe-inspiring, snowy transformation to many of southern Idaho's favorite natural landmarks. Waterfalls are a common sight in the south hills, but one specific hike that is easy to make provides an up-close and picturesque opportunity to see one of the region's lesser-celebrated sites. Ross...
White Christmas for Many Parts of Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Many parts of Idaho will see snowfall before Christmas Day on Saturday. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) in Pocatello has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the Wood River and Stanley Basin areas, while the mountain areas northeast of Boise are under a Winter Weather Advisory that could produce more than a foot of snow in higher elevations.
Idaho Needs An Ugly Christmas Sweater Store For The Holidays

Over the last few years, Spirit Halloween stores have become huge across the county. They pop up in random stores every year, stay for a few months and do great business, and then disappear until the year. They are a brilliant idea, as not many are shopping for Halloween costumes throughout the year. What if when the season ended though, they focused on the next holiday?
Six Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes in Just Two Weeks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho transportation officials say state snowplows were involved in six incidents in just two weeks, reminding drivers to use caution. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) said since December 9, there have been six crashes involving snowplows and motorists, one of which happened on Interstate 84 near Twin Falls on December 16. ITD said in at least three of the incidents the drivers tried to pass the snowplow on the right-hand side. In two other incidents, the snowplow driver was forced off the road trying to avoid a collision when the other vehicles lost control. So far, no one has been seriously injured in the crashes. ITD said in all of last year there were eight crashes involving plows, most due to drivers trying to pass on the right. The latest crash happened Monday on Interstate 90 near Osburn where a driver tried to pass on the right and struck the secondary plow mounted to the side of the truck. The crash pushed the snowplow off the road and the other driver fled the scene; Idaho State Police is investigating. ITD said many drivers may not realize there is another plow blade on the right side of the truck because it is often obscured with blowing snow even with lights flashing. “This time of year drivers need to take their time and never pass a plow on the right,” said Jerry Wilson, the operations engineer for North Idaho in a prepared statement. Idaho is expected to get more snow in the coming day before Christmas. Drivers can go to 511.idaho.gov for the most up-to-date weather and road conditions.
Biden’s New Fuel Standards Will Crush Idaho Drivers

The way I see it, to reach the new standard the best vehicle available is a horse and buggy. Or has two wheels, a chain, and pedals. Last week I posted a story about electric vehicles and how technology isn’t a solution for Idaho and the Mountain West. The government can confiscate more of my income and build charging stations every few miles, however. Charging is a bit of a time-consuming process compared to my fill-up over the weekend at Valley Wide Country Store, which took maybe no more than three minutes. I also explained that the technology for batteries hasn’t improved over three decades, despite promises made by people who believe they need to control every aspect of life.
EXPLAINED: Why Electric Vehicles Will Never Work in Idaho

A story I read last week (and now I can’t find the link) explains that the cost to charge a battery is roughly 16 dollars in states with the highest power costs. The writer then explained you could get 100 miles on the charge, and pointed out it’s far more expensive to fill up right now with gasoline.
