Environment

Storm Team 8 Forecast - noon 123121

WOOD
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mild finish to 2021 before...

www.woodtv.com

KTVZ

Next winter storm on the way

Plenty of sunshine marks the first weekend of 2022. Saturday was still very cold, and Saturday night will be no different, with lows in the teens (about 10 below our average this time of year). However, we are going to be warming up into the first week of the year.
REDMOND, OR
NBC Philadelphia

First Alert: Drastic Weather Shift Expected to Bring Snow in Winter Storm

A drastic weather change is in store for the greater Philadelphia region, with a winter storm possibly dumping snow in some neighborhoods Monday morning. The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert between 4 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday for Philadelphia, Delaware, South Jersey and the Jersey Shore due to the chance of at-times heavy snow and a moderate threat of coastal flooding.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Winter Storm Forecast for the Central United States

A very active weather pattern will usher in the New Year over broad swaths of the United States' surface. First Storm System of the Year on the Southern Plains. For the first weekend of 2022, a building storm system along a strong frontal boundary ranging from the Southern Plains into the Ohio Valley will generate a broad range of weather.
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Winter storm warning tonight with heavy snow likely

An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
ENVIRONMENT
Wbaltv.com

Winter storm warning issued for parts of Maryland

|| Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Radar | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. Follow: @ttasselWBAL | @AvaWBAL | @TonyPannWBAL | @TaylorWBAL | @wbaltv11. After temperatures in the 60s on Sunday, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of Maryland starting Monday. The National...
MARYLAND STATE
Weather
Environment
abc45.com

Winter Weather possible in the Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C — Well here we go, record warm temps New Years Day to a little wintry weather in the parts of the Carolinas come Monday morning. A cold front will push into the Triad Sunday evening bringing widespread showers and even a few storms. 1-2 inches of rain could fall and cause minor flash flooding potential.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Thunderstorms forecast to hit parts of England and Wales after mild weekend

After mild weather that gave people the UK’s warmest New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day on record, forecast heavy thunderstorms will leave them dashing for their umbrellas, following a warning from the Met Office for heavy storms in parts of southern England and Wales Forecasters said the the fast-moving thunderstorms could result in sudden flooding,  lightning strikes and possible “localised disruption”.Road closures, power cuts and damage to trees and buildings are possible.A  Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until Sunday at 6pm.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across southern parts of England Today 1200 –...
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Wintry mix ends this AM, much colder today

It’ finally feels more like winter today as colder air settles into the area. Temperatures will be steady to slowly declining this afternoon under cloudy skies. Winds pick up with gusts to 25 mph and that will give us a wind chill in the 20s this afternoon. Early morning rain/wintry mix ends this morning. TODAY: […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Strong storms threaten our area today: Here's when

For a detailed look at your Certified Most Accurate forecast, check out the above video. We're starting our Sunday off with record setting heat and we look to see that streak continue for the daytime highs, but major changes are coming as a strong cold front is set to move through our area late this afternoon into the overnight hours bringing the threat of severe weather with it as it does.
ENVIRONMENT

