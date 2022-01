It would be a mistake for the Denver Broncos to fire head coach Vic Fangio after this season. Sure, it’s been frustrating. Sure, it’s become clear that Fangio is pretty much Wade Phillips 2.0. A defensive wiz, Fangio is a coach who can stymie pretty much any offense in the NFL, including his own. It’s become crystal clear that the Broncos need a new approach on offense, which will allow for general manager George Paton to instruct Fangio to find a replacement for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and presumably, yet another new quarterback, while keeping the same guy in charge for now.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO