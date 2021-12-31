ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunter

General rifle season for turkey and deer

highlandernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral rifle season for turkey and deer is set to end this Sunday, Jan....

www.highlandernews.com

echo-pilot.com

Hunters find monster-size antlers during rifle deer season

With Pennsylvania’s two-week rifle season coming to a close, many hunters have found trophy deer across the commonwealth. Over the past two weeks, sportsmen and sportswomen have been keeping taxidermists and butchers busy with their bucks of a lifetime. Here are just a few of the many success stories.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

Missouri Bowhunter Kills 160-Class Buck with a Basketball-Sized Growth on Its Shoulder

Steve Leeper’s deer season was plagued by poor timing. Nothing went wrong, exactly, but it didn’t feel right, either. Then, in November, things got really weird. It wasn’t until mid-October that Leeper and a buddy got full hunting access to a new 80-acre property in west-Central Missouri, where Leeper had swapped chores for hunting permission. As soon as they did, the bowhunters hung three cameras and two stands, and cut rudimentary shooting lanes. That same night, a cell camera delivered a photo of a stud typical buck with 11 points. More photos arrived in the following days, but just as Leeper started to pattern the buck’s movements in early November, he had to leave town for nearly two weeks. Leeper owns his own insurance agency in Kansas City, but he’s also a part-time cameraman for Heartland Bowhunter. He was scheduled to film a hunt in Kansas, then meet his brother on another trip. While Leeper was on the road, trail cam photos of the big typical continued to trickle in. Then he noticed something odd.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Ohio Hunter Takes 260-inch Whitetail Worthy of Warrior Status

Carson Putnam's heavy set non-typical is a buck he had to earn. Carson Putnam comes from a family of serious whitetail hunters. Carson, his father Brad, his mother and two sisters, hunt together as a family each fall. They live in Ohio, where whitetails can get big, really big!. At...
ANIMALS
realtree.com

20 Winter Deer Hunting Tips for the Last Week of Season

Face it, if you haven’t tagged out by now it’s going to be tough. The first and second ruts are history in most places. Other hunters have killed the easy bucks and spooked the survivors into hiding. You’ve got two options. Eat tag soup and pack it in until next fall, or bundle up, hang in the woods and try to pull an 8-pointer out of your stocking cap. I reckon you’ll go for the latter, so I pulled together these tips to help you score at the tail-end of the season.
ANIMALS
lsonews.com

Joining the deer hunting fraternity

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 10 issue of LSON. Channing Boone loves her family but disliked that hunting was always a boys’ affair. “I was one of two girls in an extended family with 20 cousins,” Boone said. “We took care of the horses while the boys filled the feeders and hunted. I got to go on some rabbit and coon hunts but the deer hunting was left to the boys.”
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

Why I Bowhunt During Gun Season

I put one boot in front of the other, my footsteps dampened by the wet leaves covering the ground. My longbow in one hand, I stepped out of the underbrush onto a logging trail that’s often used by deer. I saw a flash of brown and froze, but it was too late. The group of deer crossing the path 50 yards in front of me had already stopped to stare at me. I slowly raised my bow in my left hand, my arrow already nocked. I began to inch forward, seeing if I could possibly get any closer and take a shot. When I reached 40 yards, the deer bounded off, tails waving in the air.
HOBBIES
outdoorchannelplus.com

Top 10 Big Buck Stories from the 2021 Deer Season

Here's a look at giant whitetails harvested this past season. From opening-day giants to first bucks ever, the 2021 deer-hunting season was a good one for whitetail hunters in the U.S. Game & Fish chronicled many of those harvests through the fall. Here's a look at our Top 10 most...
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

The Hunting Gear Dustin Huff Used to Tag His Possible World-Record Whitetail

Dustin Huff didn’t know he was going to kill the world record crossbow whitetail deer, as well as one of the largest Boone & Crockett typicals of all time, when he headed to the Indiana timber last month. But Huff, an experienced hunter who’s been chasing whitetails since boyhood, was confident in his gear and clothing. While there is certainly nothing necessarily fancy or expensive in Huff’s hunting setup, the Hoosier State hunter relied on quality deer hunting products and knew how to use them well.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

Mark Drury Tags a Massive Late-Season Buck After Hunting Him for 4 Seasons

Mark Drury says the deer he called “Forked Buck” was everywhere, and yet nowhere. “This buck was unlike any other deer I’ve hunted,” says Drury, of Drury Outdoors fame. “Collectively 8 or 9 of us on our Drury team hunted him for years, and he was so very odd, so nocturnal, we dreaded the thought of even trying to figure him out and hunting him. We considered him impossible to kill, always doing something we simply couldn’t plan for his next move or set up to have a good chance to take him.”
ANIMALS
Lincoln Journal Star

Tipping the odds for late-season deer hunts

It is the late period for deer hunting now and things sure can get tougher. As deer hunting seasons reach their final weeks, it’s often necessary for hunters to adjust their game plans. If hunters don’t figure out what’s happening and adjust, the opportunities for venison on the dinner table are diminished.
HOBBIES
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hunting guide says Illinois 2021 deer season produced average totals

Firearm deer hunting season started off strong in 2021, with 50,300 deer killed the first weekend. But the numbers dropped during the second weekend to 21,375 deer. The 2021 preliminary harvest for the 7-day 2021 Illinois Firearm Deer Season wound up with 71,675 deer reported, compared to 77,160 deer harvested in 2020. The 2020 total was 5,485 more deer killed than there were in 2021.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Deer totals for firearm season lower than in 2020

Preliminary numbers for the firearm-season deer harvest are down from 2020, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The department said 71,675 deer were harvested during this year's seven-day period, which ran Nov. 19-21 and Dec. 2-5. That's 5,485 fewer deer than last year's 77,160. During the Dec. 2-5...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
dewittobserver.com

Deer harvest in line with 2020 season

Iowa’s hunters reported harvesting around 75,000 deer heading into the final weekend of Iowa’s shotgun deer season, which is similar to the 2020 deer harvest at the same point. “We typically harvest another 9,000-10,000 deer during the late muzzleloader season, so with one more weekend for the second...
IOWA STATE
hawaii.gov

12/20/21-2022 LĀNAʻI AXIS DEER AND MOUFLON SHEEP COMBINATION HUNTING SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT

2022 LĀNAʻI AXIS DEER AND MOUFLON SHEEP COMBINATION HUNTING SEASON ANNOUNCEMENT. (Lānaʻi City) – The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announce that online applications for a combination 2022 Lānaʻi Axis Deer and Mouflon Sheep hunting season will be available beginning Monday, January 10, 2022. A ten-dollar ($10.00) application fee will be assessed for each person applying for the hunt. The application fee is non-refundable even if the hunt is canceled or you are unable to participate. A game mammal tag fee will be assessed at the time of hunter check-in. Hawaiʻi residents will be assessed twenty dollars ($20.00) and non-Hawaiʻi residents one hundred twenty-five dollars ($125.00) for each Axis deer and Mouflon sheep tag. Accepted forms of payment for game mammal tags include debit cards, credit cards, and cash.
ANIMALS
Indiana Gazette

Other deer season open

Deer hunters with valid tags remaining have the option of either archery or flintlock muzzleloader hunting if the specific license has also been purchased. Only traditional flintlock muzzleloaders are allowed in the late-season hunt, with the modern inline muzzleloaders not permitted for use. Archers can use compound, crossbow, longbow or recurve to hunt.
ANIMALS
Longview News-Journal

General whitetail season closes Sunday

Sunday, at sunset, East Texas deer hunters will have to put away their modern firearms. This date is the last day of the general whitetail deer season in our area. If you have not filled your allotted number of deer tags for the 2021-2022 season, here is your three-day notice.
LIFESTYLE
springvillejournal.com

Rod, Gun & Game: New holiday deer hunting season poses questions, ice fishing is just ahead

The first-ever NYS Holiday Deer Hunt is on. It started the day after Christmas and will run through Jan. 1, ending 30 minutes after sunset. Archery, crossbow and black powder firearms are allowed in the Holiday Deer Hunt. Remember that if you plan to use a crossbow, you need to have a muzzleloader license ($10, visit the town clerk). Hey, yep, this is New York state. If you hunted during the regular deer season and did not.
HOBBIES
vineyardgazette.com

Deer Take Is Low, as Hunting Season Nears End

As deer hunting season nears an end, Island hunters are reporting a slow season this year, pointing to a warm autumn and an abundant crop of acorns and other wild food for white-tailed deer. Official numbers have not been reported by the state yet. But Ian Jochems, manager of the...
WEST TISBURY, MA

