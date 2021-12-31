Join Hidden Falls Bistro for New Year’s Eve dinner

In place of their canceled shows at Madison Square Garden, Phish will ring in the new year with a special free livestream show on New Year’s Eve at 8:30 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel, LivePhish.com, and SiriusXM’s Phish Radio. It will take place from The Ninth Cube. It will also feature three full sets and is part of Phish’s “Dinner and a Movie” series. The band also provided complimentary recipes for fans to cook at home. The lemon-infused menu includes Trey Anastasio’s special lemonade, a whole roasted chicken with lemon and herbs, a lemon pasta for vegetarians, and lemon bars for desert.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO