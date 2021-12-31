ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Join Hidden Falls Bistro for New Year’s Eve dinner

highlandernews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we turn the page on 2021, we see in front of us brand new opportunities,...

www.highlandernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
theresandiego.com

Ring In 2022 With A Special New Year’s Eve Dinner At These San Diego Restaurants!

They'll be rolling out the red carpet with special options like caviar, champagne, and even a skinny dip!. If you’d like to get out on the town to celebrate the new year, but an over-the-top party isn’t your cup of tea, make reservations for a special New Year’s Eve dinner at one of San Diego’s best restaurants instead! They’ll be rolling out the red carpet with special options like caviar, champagne, and even a skinny dip!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Cleveland Scene

Chagrin Falls New Year’s Eve Popcorn Ball Drop To Feature 250-Pound Popcorn Ball

This year's annual Chagrin Falls New Year’s Eve Popcorn Ball Drop will feature a 250-pound popcorn ball, the annual event’s largest ever. “The Popcorn Ball Drop culminates a night of merriment – music, dancing, popcorn balls shot into the crowd, hot cocoa – and any proceeds are contributed to the Chagrin Falls Town Hall restoration project,” reads a press release about the ninth iteration of the event.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
The Providence Journal

How to roast the perfect prime rib for New Year's Eve dinner

I’ve been making prime rib one way for 21 years.   I made this high heat prime rib recipe again Christmas Eve with a five pound boneless ribeye roast. This works equally well with rib bones or without. The idea is that the high heat sears the outside of the meat and the interior cooks slowly with residual heat from the over over the next few hours. ...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bistro#Food Drink#Roman
mxdwn.com

Phish Announces ‘Dinner And A Movie’ Livestream Event After Canceling New Year’s Eve Shows

In place of their canceled shows at Madison Square Garden, Phish will ring in the new year with a special free livestream show on New Year’s Eve at 8:30 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel, LivePhish.com, and SiriusXM’s Phish Radio. It will take place from The Ninth Cube. It will also feature three full sets and is part of Phish’s “Dinner and a Movie” series. The band also provided complimentary recipes for fans to cook at home. The lemon-infused menu includes Trey Anastasio’s special lemonade, a whole roasted chicken with lemon and herbs, a lemon pasta for vegetarians, and lemon bars for desert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Columbian

Steak makes perfect New Year’s dinner

Celebrate the new year with this honey whiskey sauce over tender steak. Flavored whiskeys have become popular. You can find spicy, cinnamon, chocolate ginger and even salted caramel whiskeys. The honey whiskey creates a perfect sauce for the steak and this holiday dinner. The recipe calls for raising and lowering...
RECIPES
newportbeachindy.com

Champagne’s Bistro & Deli in Newport Beach Welcomes New Owners

It’s going to be a happy New Year for Matthew and Winnona Tobey—they are the new owners of Champagne’s Bistro & Deli in Newport Beach. Matthew and Winnona took over Champagne’s Bistro, which has been around for more than three decades, on Nov. 1 after previous owner Rand McDevitt and general manager Tina Voso retired.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
pasadenanow.com

Join A New Year’s Eve Bash With A Live Selena Tribute Band

The Mixx, a contemporary chic restaurant, bar, and lounge located in the heart of Pasadena’s art district, will host a New Year’s Eve bash Friday night featuring Ukulele Queen Ukulena’s live tribute to Selena, Queen of Cumbia. The Mixx says this will be “amazing performance with the...
PASADENA, CA
liveforlivemusic.com

Phish Announces New Year’s Eve Webcast, ‘Dinner And A Movie: Live From The Ninth Cube’

Phish will host a stream live from “The Ninth Cube” on New Year’s Eve for the 38th installment of the band’s Dinner and a Movie webcast/cooking series, presented in partnership with Phish Radio and SiriusXM. The announcement comes just days after Phish postponed its four-night New Year’s run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (12/29–1/1).
MUSIC
Telegraph

How I learnt to host the (almost) perfect New Year’s Eve dinner party

New Year’s Eve has always carried with it a certain amount of pressure. Because, you know, this can’t be any old night; it has to feel extra special. A momentous occasion, weighted with historic significance - that’s what we’re aiming for here. In an odd way,...
MUSIC
digmb.com

Enjoy A Special New Year's Eve Dinner in Manhattan Beach

Now's the time to get your reservations in for a special New Year's Eve dinner at one of many Manhattan Beach restaurants. Fishbar has a special three-course New Year's Eve menu with a la carte selections, and a choice of three kinds of bubbly. Call 310-796-0200 to reserve. Fishing With...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

St Isidore Historical Plaza to hold New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance

Please join us in bringing in the New Year at St Isidore Historical Plaza in Los Alamitos. The New Year’s Eve Dinner Dance will be held on Saturday December 31st from 7:00pm until 1:00am. Dinner will be served at 7:00pm and the Dance starts at 9:00pm. This is a event for those 21+ years old.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
KELOLAND TV

How to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking for ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve around Sioux Falls, we have a list of events for you. ‘Drop’ in for 12 p.m. New Year’s balloon drop with Radley Rex. Hundreds of balloons will fall to the ground in the Kirby Science Discovery Center to ring in the new year for those who may have a bedtime earlier than midnight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy