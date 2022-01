ASHEBORO N.C. — As more and more departments get body cameras, footage from incidents both heartwarming and infuriating has made its way into the public consciousness. It’s not uncommon to see body camera footage of officers committing incredible acts of bravery and compassion as well as gross infringements of peoples rights and violent unjustified uses of force on the nightly news. If you pay attention to the clips that make the news and appear in tv shows and on the internet you’ll notice a trend, very, very few of them are from N.C.

