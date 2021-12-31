ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Sheriff Shares Crazy Photos Of Rock Creek Road

By Courtney
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 2 days ago
If you are planning on heading up to Magic Ski Resort to go skiing or to Diamond Field Jack to go sledding, make sure you are aware of the conditions along the area. Twin Falls Sheriff's Office shared photos and information about slide offs along Rock Creek Road. Remember...

KOOL 96.5

Crews on Large Structure Fire in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS,Idaho (KLIX)-A large building is on fire in downtown Twin Falls. Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a warehouse building that caught fire late Friday evening on 3rd Street West, near the Thursday's Discount Store and the City Streets Department building. Twin Falls Police have a section of 6th Ave West shut down by the Maverik gas station. More information to come.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Huge Rave to the Good People of Twin Falls Helping Strangers in Need

Twin Falls has done it again. You've restored the faith in humanity and proved once more that good people do exist in the world still. This last week of snow and winter weather has not been easy for a lot of people in the Magic Valley. It's been cold, windy, and the roads have been dangerous. Yet, the good people have been shining bright in the cold grey days as they help their neighbors and complete strangers in need.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Missing: Jerome ID Teen Whereabouts Unknown Since Dec 26

The Jerome Police Department is asking those in southern Idaho to keep an eye out for an area teen that was reported missing on Sunday, December 26. Have you seen Matthew Raymond Booth? His profile has been added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, which archives active juvenile cases in the state. Booth, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. He is approximately 6'0" in height.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Which Twin Falls ID Streets are Plowed by The City

If you’re wondering which roads Twin Falls City oversees clearing when it snows, we have a list for you here. The city of Twin Falls has roughly 630 miles of roads to keep clear during winter storms. The roads and streets with the most travelers are going to get the most attention, while many residential neighborhoods are left for residents to navigate without the aid of a plow.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Multiple Crashes Reported on Interstate 84 in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Magic Valley, Idaho transportation authorities report multiple crashes on Interstate 84. According to 511 Idaho, a major crash is being reported between exits 173 and 182, between the two Twin Falls interchanges. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared on social media that first responders were on the scene of several rollover crashes between Jerome and Burley on the interstate. The Idaho Transportation Department reports ice on the roadway in some areas. You can go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest information on road conditions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

VIDEO: Proud Idaho Grandpa Introduces Snow Angel To Autistic Boy

There aren't very many things in life as beautiful as freshly fallen snow. Unconditional love is pretty special too. As many Idahoans continue to dig their way out of several inches of snow that fell throughout the state this week, finding time to take delight in this most recent frigid gift from Mother Nature is also a top priority for some. Building snowmen, tubing, and creating snow angels are things kids get excited about once the snow falls. For parents and grandparents, getting to watch is one of the sweeter things in life as well.
RELATIONSHIPS
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do? Skip Work Or Drive Home Through A Blizzard?

What would you do? What would you do if you were stuck in Boise, Salt Lake City, or Burly, there was a blizzard hitting Twin Falls and you had to be at work the next day, and had no paid vacation left? Your work tells you they will not be shutting down due to the storm and they expect you there. It would be a tough choice.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Boise Man Struck and Killed after Slide-off on I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 67-year-old man died when he got out of his vehicle after sliding off the roadway and was struck by another pickup that also slid off the interstate in Meridian Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the Boise man was hit a little before 4 p.m. in the gore, or area between the interstate and on-ramp. He had been headed east on Interstate 84 in a 2005 Ford F150 when he slid off the road. The 67-year-old got out of his vehicle and was then hit by a 2001 Ford F150 being driven by a 34-year-old Boise man. ISP said the older Ford rolled after striking the man however, the driver was not seriously injured. Part of the interstate was blocked for about two hours.
MERIDIAN, ID
KOOL 96.5

Passing Snowplows In Idaho Is Not Illegal, But Doesn’t Mean You Should

Winter is here and with it comes snow, ice, and the hectic driving that follows. Getting stuck behind people not driving at your pace can be a bit of an annoyance. Do you pass, stay behind or just scream frantically while you try to decide? Eventually, most of us will find ourselves in a position during this winter, where we are stuck behind a snowplow clearing the roads for our safety. What is the right thing to do in that scenario?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Prepare For Kindergarten For Free At Twin Falls Public Library In 2022

School is set to start up again soon, ending winter break, and kids will again ramp up the educational journey. With the new year beginning it will be time to start thinking about your younger ones starting their education this fall. If you have a 4-year-old or 5-year-old that is set to start kindergarten this fall and are looking to help prepare them or keep them on track so they don't fall behind, there is a free class you may want to check out in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Top 7 New Restaurants And More Officially Coming To Twin Falls 2022

We have had to say goodbye to several restaurants around Twin Falls this year, and other businesses. But we are excited for all the new things coming to Twin Falls in 2022. We are eagerly awaiting the opening of Nara Ramen and Sushi. Located where Costa Vida used to be, they have been under construction for a while now. Originally they were hoping to be open by December 2021, but delays caused it to be closer to the beginning of 2022. Either way, we can't wait.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

UPDATE: I-84 Reopens, Check Road Reports Before Travel

UPDATE: Interstate 84 has since opened however, ISP advises drivers to check 511.idaho.gov before heading out. Several other highways have closed in eastern Idaho. U.S. Highway 93 northeast of Carey closed earlier Sunday afternoon. TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Adverse winter conditions have forced the closure of Interstate 84 from the Interstate...
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls May Want To Get Prepared For Snow-Magedon 2.0

Today the snow has been pretty crazy. There have been multiple accidents, road closures, business closures, and more due to the inclement weather. Make sure you check out 511.idaho.gov for more information about driving conditions. The snow is supposed to settle down a little later. However, Twin Falls and much...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Avalanche Danger Shuts Down Idaho 21 West of Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The road between Stanley and Lowman has been shut down due to the high potential for an avalanche. The Idaho Transportation Department announced Idaho Highway 21 between the Grandjean and Banner Summit will remain closed until Friday morning as a snowstorm moves through the area. The ITD Avalanche Crew will monitor the snowpack in the area to determine the risk of an avalanche. Alternate routes to Stanley from the Treasure Valley are in place by using Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 20 to Idaho Highway 75 and north. ITD said there are sixty spots along the stretch of Idaho 21 that see avalanches on a regular basis. The latest road information can be found at 511.idaho.gov.
STANLEY, ID
