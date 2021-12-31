ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The M2401 xDrive is BMW's best sports coupe

By Jeff Zuschneide
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

This is a car that would be at home on any race track, or on your morning commute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpKL6_0da0DH5700

When it comes to sports cars, smaller is generally better. That's certainly the case with BMW's sport coupes. The midsize 4-series coupes are nice, especially if you need to transport four people, but they're not as nimble or quick as the smaller (and less expensive) 2-series. If you insist on four doors, BMW has the 2-series Gran Coupe, but the two-door 230i and M240i xDrive are the sport coupes you've really been dreaming about. I recently spent a couple weeks driving the M240i, and this little hot rod earned my respect. I didn't want to give it back!

First, while there is technically a back seat in the two-door coupe, it's really great for holding your backpack or briefcase. You wouldn't want to ride back there. There's plenty of room for larger adults in the front seats, so consider this car a two-seater for all practical purposes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dWgr2_0da0DH5700

The heart of any sports car is under the hood. The M240i carries BMW's well-developed 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, turbocharged to deliver 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. This powerful engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, and routes power to all four wheels with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The less expensive 230i uses a turbo four-cylinder to produce 255 hp and 294 pound-feet, paired with the same eight-speed transmission and rear-wheel-drive. With either model, you'll have an exciting sports car with plenty of power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RF2Je_0da0DH5700

If the engine and driveline are the heart of a sports car, then the chassis and suspension give the M240i its soul. This is where BMW frequently disappoints me. Their cars are fast, solid, and hold the road very well, but they lack the lively spirit you can find in a sports car like a MINI or a Miata. However, the 2-series is as delightful and eager as any car on the market. You're in complete control of the 2-series, and driving the little sport coupe is completely intuitive. The M240i just goes where you point it, keeping itself in perfect contact with the road. The ride is firm without being harsh. This is a car that would be at home on any race track, or on your morning commute.

Inside, the M240i has comfortable seats. BMW has some kind of synthetic upholstery they call SensaTec, which is great. You can order leather if you want to pay for it, but today's synthetic coverings are just as nice. There's an 8.8-inch infotainment system with the usual assortment of connectivity and convenience features. The system does its job very well, but no one buys a sports car based on the stereo. Additional tech features include blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking distance control, and adaptive cruise control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4adt_0da0DH5700

The compelling reason to buy the 2022 BMW M240i xDrive is the driving experience. As I mentioned, this car is balanced, refined, and comfortable. From a standing start, you can hit 60 MPH in 4.1 seconds and still get real-world fuel economy approaching 30 MPG on average. At a starting price near $50,000 with all fees included, the M240i is reasonably affordable considering its performance. Most importantly, the M240i is a car you'll look forward to driving every day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LCA0Y_0da0DH5700

The 2022 M240i xDrive is available at BMW dealers right now, so if you plan to treat yourself to a new BMW for the new year, it's time to think small.

2022 BMW M240i xDrive

BaseÂ price:Â $48,550

PriceÂ asÂ tested:Â $51,850

Type:Â Compact coupe

Engine:Â 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder (382 hp, 369 lbs-ft)

Transmission:Â 8-speed automatic

EPAÂ estimated mileage:Â 23/32

OverallÂ length:Â 179.4 inches

CurbÂ weight:Â 3,871 pounds

FinalÂ assembly:Â San Luis Potosi, Mexico

Quality local journalism takes time and money.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

