Woodburn boys basketball runs through competition in Stayton

Bulldogs complete a thre-game sweep at the SCTC Holiday Classic, downing Valley Catholic, N. Salem and West Albany.

Woodburn boys basketball bounced back from a tough outing against Grants Pass on Wednesday, Dec. 22 with three consecutive victories in the SCTC Holiday Classic hosted at Stayton High School from Dec. 28-30.

The Bulldogs downed Valley Catholic 73-64 on Tuesday, Dec. 28. and followed that up with a nail biter win over North Salem 71-64 on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Finally, the team defeated West Albany 70-60 on Thursday, Dec. 30, to improve to 8-2.

Against Valley Catholic, Woodburn was led by a trio of players in senior Tomas Veliz, junior Spencer Karsseboom and freshman Esai Carrasquillo. Veliz recorded 15 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Karsseboom also had 15 points, including repeated trips to the free throw line late in the game, and Carrasquillo had 11 points over the course of the game.

In the North Salem contest, Woodburn was led by Karsseboom with 24 points, Tomas Veliz with 15 points and younger brother Cruz Veliz with 10 points. Junior Antonio Carrasquillo had 12 points.

The West Albany win marked the third in a row for Woodburn. It was a real bounce-back moment for the team that got defeated by Grants Pass. Woodburn harnessed the physicality Grants Pass used against them and turned it around on its most recent opponents, according to head coach Raul Veliz.

"Grants Pass played physical defensively (but) we matched it," coach Veliz said. "In the last three games we took that physical style and made it our own. We came out with a mindset to start games with an attack mentality and focus on making sure we compete in every game."

Woodburn will face off against Marist Catholic on Tuesday, Jan. 4, in the last non-conference game of the season.