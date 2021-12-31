ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Partiers Reminded To Get A Designated Driver

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState and local law enforcement agencies plan to put more officers on the roadway thru...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Find that designated driver for the Christmas weekend

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – Sober holiday driving isn’t just a suggestion—it’s a must if you value yourself, your family and the law. Last year, there were 12 people in Ohio who didn’t go home to their families over Christmas. That’s according to the State Highway Patrol, who has restarted their Drive Sober or Get […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Beaumont Enterprise

TxDOT reminds drivers to drive sober during the holiday season

This holiday season, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to remind Texans to always find a sober ride home, as there are "costly and tragic" consequences of driving while under the influence. Throughout December, TxDOT’s "Drive Sober. No Regrets." campaign will host events across the state featuring video testimonials of...
TRAFFIC
WSPY NEWS

Grundy Sheriff's Office Reminding Drivers To Drive Sober

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a statewide impaired driving awareness campaign that concludes on Jan. 3. Grundy County Sheriff Ken Briley said driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state. He said if your...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wbco.com

This Holiday Season, NHTSA and Law Enforcement Remind Drivers: Drive High, Get a DUI

CRAWFORD COUNTY—We know buzzed driving is drunk driving, but what about driving while drug-impaired? Nationally, it is illegal to drive while impaired by any substance, and this includes drugs. This holiday season, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are participating in the If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. Drive High, Get a DUI. The impaired driving awareness campaign, which runs from December 15, 2021, through January 1, 2022. In support of the law enforcement community’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see officers working together during the holiday season to take drug-impaired drivers off the roads. These expanded efforts to protect against impaired driving will be conducted fairly and equitably.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Designated Driver#Drunk Drivers#Partiers#Get Home Safely#Weather
KELOLAND TV

Sheriff’s departments remind drivers to slow down on winter roads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is urging drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in winter weather conditions on Sunday. Lincoln County Sheriff’s office says although there has been little perception today, it has still been enough to cause slippery roads leading to numerous accidents along I-29.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

MCPD reminds drivers to slow down and move over

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A yearly tradition done by the Montgomery County Police Department involves officers conducting traffic enforcement for drivers to slow down and move over. Ever since they lost one of their own officers, Noah Leotta, who died six years ago after he was hit by a drunk driver while on a traffic […]
BETHESDA, MD
shortgo.co

Cheyenne Police Remind Drivers to Plan Ahead for New Year’s Weekend

CHEYENNE — This New Year’s weekend, the Cheyenne Police Department is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state on a high-visibility campaign to keep drivers safe. Beginning December 31, 2021 through January 3, 2022, officers, deputies and troopers are working together to take impaired drivers off of...
CHEYENNE, WY
butlerradio.com

PennDOT Reminding Drivers Of School Bus Safety

It’s always a bit more crowded on the roads this time of year, and people may be driving a little more frantically. However, PennDOT officials say make sure you’re still respecting school bus safety laws. The state law requires drivers to stop at least 10 feet away from...
TRAFFIC
KELOLAND TV

Reminders for drivers as you travel for the holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Not only is it a busy time of year preparing for family gatherings and Christmas celebrations, but South Dakota roads are also busy as more people get behind the wheel to get to their holiday destinations. As we get closer to Christmas, travelers will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WDTN

AAA, ODOT reminds drivers to Move Over this winter

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation and Ohio State Highway Patrol are working with AAA to remind motorists to stay safe this winter and move over for all flashing lights.  According to AAA, the Move Over laws requires drivers to move over one lane or slow down when they see roadside workers […]
OHIO STATE
pncguam.com

GBHWC and TOHGE offering ‘holiday chauffeur’ designated drivers

In partnership with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC), TOHGE, Inc. is providing designated drivers through Holiday Chauffeur, a designated driver program for the Christmas and New Year holidays. The Holiday Chauffeur program is free of charge and may be offered in groups of three individuals. The program...
TRAFFIC
kgns.tv

DPS reminds drivers to follow rules of the road

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With more people expected to hit the roads this weekend, the Texas Department of Public Safety is educating its drivers on some of the rules of the road that often go unnoticed. DPS says, whenever there is a police, fire of EMS vehicle, the driver must...
LAREDO, TX
Borger News-Herald

AAA Texas Reminds Drivers to Watch Out for Children on New Riding Toys

Children 12-23 months old are most at risk for being struck by a vehicle. With the holidays here, many children and teenagers will likely be riding through neighborhoods on new bicycles, riding toys, scooters, roller skates and roller blades over the next few days. AAA Texas reminds drivers and parents to keep young riders safe while enjoying their new gifts.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy