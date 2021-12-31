ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

New Years Eve is the anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s death

By Darren Yuvan
bucsdugout.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the last day of 2021, which was a difficult year for a lot of people, so December 31 brings with it a lot of hope for better days in 2022. However, for us Pittsburgh Pirates fans, every December 31 has a little bit of a different meaning as one of...

www.bucsdugout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

‘A different breed’: A unique look at Roberto Clemente’s legacy

TAMPA — The moment Luis Rodriguez-Mayoral enters the second-floor office of his Midlothian, Texas home, especially this time of year, three pictures are sure to catch his eye. The images are of iconic Pirates right fielder Roberto Clemente, someone Rodriguez-Mayoral described as “a genuine friend and brother.”. Rodriguez-Mayoral,...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Transaction retrospection: The Pirates take Roberto Clemente from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft

Even though the lockout prevented the Rule 5 Draft from taking place in its usual December timeslot, the R5 will happen at some point once the transactions freeze is over, thus continuing one of baseball’s oldest traditions. At a time when competitive balance is at the forefront of labor talks between the league and the MLBPA, the Rule 5 Draft has long served as a vehicle for players to gain opportunities on new teams, and to prevent clubs from hoarding young talent. While the specifics and procedures of the event changed greatly over the years, the Rule 5 Draft has existed in one form or another since 1892, becoming a staple of the offseason even if often overshadowed by bigger winter transactions featuring proven MLB stars.
MLB
bucsdugout.com

New Years Resolutions for the Pirates in 2022

2022 provides a fresh start for all 30 Major League Baseball organizations to regroup and reevaluate their club moving forward. After the current standstill comes to a compromise, the rush to Spring Training and the regular season will be in full swing and all focus will shift back to the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy