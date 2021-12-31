ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHIB Token Burn Intensifies, Bigger Entertainment Introduces App that Burns SHIB with Calories

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince Buterin burnt 410.24 trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, introducing the network to the deflationary mechanism, there have been over 1,000 independent burns. In Q4, Bigger Entertainment, the music publishing group associated with the first crypto-based record label, became a significant part of the SHIB Burn Story. Steven Cooper,...

Benzinga

176M Shiba Inu To Be Destroyed At SHIB Burn Christmas Party

Bigger Entertainment, the company behind the Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) playlist that burns Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) tokens with every song streamed, has big plans for Christmas. What Happened: In a Dec. 22 announcement, Bigger Entertainment’s CEO Steven Cooper said the company was on track to burn 176 million SHIB...
u.today

125 Million SHIB Burned in Past 5 Days, 5.6 Million Destroyed in Last 24 Hours: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

240 Million SHIB Destroyed at Christmas, 880.9 Million Burned Since Mid-Fall

beincrypto.com

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burns Over 125 Million SHIB Within Last Five Days

Over 125 million SHIB has been burned in the last five days and over 5.5 million in the previous 24 hours. Over 5.5 million SHIB tokens have been destroyed in the last 24 hours. Tokens are typically destroyed or “burned” to reduce the number in circulation. This is done to drive up the price. Initially, about 500 trillion tokens were sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, while the other 500 trillion were locked in UniSwap.
u.today

Shiba Inu's 2022 Burn Roadmap Has Been Released: Details

Shiba Inu's bigger burn roadmap for 2022 has been released to the excitement of SHIB fans. Bigger Entertainment, a crypto label fully committed to Shiba Inu's success and holding over 1 billion SHIB, has announced that its SHIB burns will not be a thing of the past. The entertainment firm...
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
