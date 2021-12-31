Weekend Alert Days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 4PM UPDATE- Snow is beginning to end from west to east across the metro, and should largely be over by 5pm. Snow amounts have been on the lower side around town, but impacts to travel conditions have still been significant. Most roadways are partially to completely covered in snow at this time, and the extreme cold means that the snow is even slicker than usual for our area. Even as snow ends, gusty winds may still cause patchy blowing snow, which will continue to result in poor travel conditions through 10pm, particularly in more rural areas where the is open space for the snow to blow around. Temperatures will remain frigid, in the single digits right now with wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees. Overnight lows are still expected to dip below zero, with the wind chills remaining in that -15 to -25 degree range.

OMAHA, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO