We have had to say goodbye to several restaurants around Twin Falls this year, and other businesses. But we are excited for all the new things coming to Twin Falls in 2022. We are eagerly awaiting the opening of Nara Ramen and Sushi. Located where Costa Vida used to be, they have been under construction for a while now. Originally they were hoping to be open by December 2021, but delays caused it to be closer to the beginning of 2022. Either way, we can't wait.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO