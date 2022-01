Polkadot price remains in consolidation around $26-31 range. Positive technical indicators predict explosive upturn ahead. Resistance set at $40 with support incumbent at $20. Polkadot price analysis for the day shows the token poised for a spike pattern with price expected to reach as high an all-time high. Currently, DOT is oscillating within a close range of $26-32 with price sitting at $27.60 at the time of writing. Trading volume fell 30 percent over the last 24 hours, suggesting some inactivity in the market. The current trend presents a buying opportunity for traders with an entry of buy stop order at $32 and stop loss set at $24. In this scenario, the profit target could go as high as $82.

