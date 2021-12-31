ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Romelu Lukaku's Chelsea Stance Revealed Amid Recent 'Unhappy' Comments

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku's stance at the club has been revealed amid comments that he is unhappy with his situation at the side.

The Blues man returned to west London for a club record fee in the summer, marking a second stint at the European Champions.

However comments released on Thursday evening have suggested that he is unhappy at Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLnxh_0da03wn500
IMAGO / PA Images

According to Matt Law, there is 'zero chance' that Lukaku will leave the club in the upcoming transfer window, and that he has no intention of quitting west London.

The Belgian international spoke to Sky Sport Italia around three weeks ago and he said: "Physically I'm fine, even better than before. After two years in Italy, in which I worked a lot at Inter with trainers and nutritionists, I am physically fine.

"But I'm not happy with the situation, this is normal. I think the coach has chosen to play with another module, I just have to not give up and continue to work and be a professional. I am not happy with the situation, but I am a worker and I must not give up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OjHJK_0da03wn500
IMAGO / Focus Images

Lukaku's comments came as a shock to many people, especially considering he has scored twice in his last two games for the Blues.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel gave his thoughts on the situation, saying: "With Romelu, I don't think anyone is aware that he is unhappy. That's why we are surprised.

"We need to check. I see no reason why it should be like this. We have to wait to see what Romelu says and then we will deal with it."

