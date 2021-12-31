ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Sheriff Shares Crazy Photos Of Rock Creek Road

By Courtney
 2 days ago
If you are planning on heading up to Magic Ski Resort to go skiing or to Diamond Field Jack to go sledding, make sure you are aware of the conditions along the area. Twin Falls Sheriff's Office shared photos and information about slide offs along Rock Creek Road. Remember...

Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

