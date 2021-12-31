Twin Falls Sheriff Shares Crazy Photos Of Rock Creek Road

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 67-year-old man died when he got out of his vehicle after sliding off the roadway and was struck by another pickup that also slid off the interstate in Meridian Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the Boise man was hit a little before 4 p.m. in the gore, or area between the interstate and on-ramp. He had been headed east on Interstate 84 in a 2005 Ford F150 when he slid off the road. The 67-year-old got out of his vehicle and was then hit by a 2001 Ford F150 being driven by a 34-year-old Boise man. ISP said the older Ford rolled after striking the man however, the driver was not seriously injured. Part of the interstate was blocked for about two hours.

MERIDIAN, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO