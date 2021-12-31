ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Sheriff Shares Crazy Photos Of Rock Creek Road

By Courtney
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are planning on heading up to Magic Ski Resort to go skiing or to Diamond Field Jack to go sledding, make sure you are aware of the conditions along the area. Twin Falls Sheriff's Office shared photos and information about slide offs along Rock Creek Road. Remember...

Crews on Large Structure Fire in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS,Idaho (KLIX)-A large building is on fire in downtown Twin Falls. Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a warehouse building that caught fire late Friday evening on 3rd Street West, near the Thursday's Discount Store and the City Streets Department building. Twin Falls Police have a section of 6th Ave West shut down by the Maverik gas station. More information to come.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Huge Rave to the Good People of Twin Falls Helping Strangers in Need

Twin Falls has done it again. You've restored the faith in humanity and proved once more that good people do exist in the world still. This last week of snow and winter weather has not been easy for a lot of people in the Magic Valley. It's been cold, windy, and the roads have been dangerous. Yet, the good people have been shining bright in the cold grey days as they help their neighbors and complete strangers in need.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Missing: Jerome ID Teen Whereabouts Unknown Since Dec 26

The Jerome Police Department is asking those in southern Idaho to keep an eye out for an area teen that was reported missing on Sunday, December 26. Have you seen Matthew Raymond Booth? His profile has been added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, which archives active juvenile cases in the state. Booth, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. He is approximately 6'0" in height.
IDAHO STATE
Head-on Crash Kills Man West of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon west of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the Nampa man was driving a Ford F250 pickup west on Karcher Road at around 2:12 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a Freightliner semi pulling two trailers near S. Indiana Avenue. The 32-year-old died at the scene, he had not been wearing a seat belt. ISP said the roadway was blocked for about six hours.
IDAHO STATE
Multiple Crashes Reported on Interstate 84 in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Magic Valley, Idaho transportation authorities report multiple crashes on Interstate 84. According to 511 Idaho, a major crash is being reported between exits 173 and 182, between the two Twin Falls interchanges. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared on social media that first responders were on the scene of several rollover crashes between Jerome and Burley on the interstate. The Idaho Transportation Department reports ice on the roadway in some areas. You can go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest information on road conditions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Passing Snowplows In Idaho Is Not Illegal, But Doesn’t Mean You Should

Winter is here and with it comes snow, ice, and the hectic driving that follows. Getting stuck behind people not driving at your pace can be a bit of an annoyance. Do you pass, stay behind or just scream frantically while you try to decide? Eventually, most of us will find ourselves in a position during this winter, where we are stuck behind a snowplow clearing the roads for our safety. What is the right thing to do in that scenario?
IDAHO STATE
Skiing
Public Safety
Boise Man Struck and Killed after Slide-off on I-84

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A 67-year-old man died when he got out of his vehicle after sliding off the roadway and was struck by another pickup that also slid off the interstate in Meridian Wednesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the Boise man was hit a little before 4 p.m. in the gore, or area between the interstate and on-ramp. He had been headed east on Interstate 84 in a 2005 Ford F150 when he slid off the road. The 67-year-old got out of his vehicle and was then hit by a 2001 Ford F150 being driven by a 34-year-old Boise man. ISP said the older Ford rolled after striking the man however, the driver was not seriously injured. Part of the interstate was blocked for about two hours.
MERIDIAN, ID
Prepare For Kindergarten For Free At Twin Falls Public Library In 2022

School is set to start up again soon, ending winter break, and kids will again ramp up the educational journey. With the new year beginning it will be time to start thinking about your younger ones starting their education this fall. If you have a 4-year-old or 5-year-old that is set to start kindergarten this fall and are looking to help prepare them or keep them on track so they don't fall behind, there is a free class you may want to check out in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Top 7 New Restaurants And More Officially Coming To Twin Falls 2022

We have had to say goodbye to several restaurants around Twin Falls this year, and other businesses. But we are excited for all the new things coming to Twin Falls in 2022. We are eagerly awaiting the opening of Nara Ramen and Sushi. Located where Costa Vida used to be, they have been under construction for a while now. Originally they were hoping to be open by December 2021, but delays caused it to be closer to the beginning of 2022. Either way, we can't wait.
TWIN FALLS, ID
New Year Hiking And Raptor Tours 85 Miles From Twin Falls

The new year is set to begin soon and with it comes resolutions, hitting the reset button, and starting things off right. Most places are closed on New Year's day and outside of watching the parade, football, or taking down Christmas decorations, there isn't a lot going on. While it usually is very cold and is expected to be again this year, why not bundle up and start the year off with a new year's hike and your first hike of 2022?
TWIN FALLS, ID
84-year-old Sagle Man Killed in UTV Crash

SAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man driving a utility vehicle was killed when it was hit by a pickup on U.S. Highway 95 Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at just before 10 a.m. when the 84-year-old man on the John Deere UTV tried to cross the highway and was hit by a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 70-year-old man from Kalispell, Montana. The 84-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from the UTV. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours.
IDAHO STATE
10 New Year’s Resolutions To Commit To In Twin Falls For 2022

The year is coming to an end and with it comes new beginnings. Everyone said the next year couldn't be worse than 2020, but 2021 wasn't the best for most. Hopefully, 2022 will be better, and one way to try and make that happen is by making a few New Year's resolutions and seeing them through. Here is a list of some resolutions that residents of Twin Falls should make.
TWIN FALLS, ID
