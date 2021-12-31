Next Generation Sequencing Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

We discuss the seven most popular trends you need to remember over the past year. Understanding the key trends allows businesses to grab the opportunities. The electronics industry as a whole has experienced incredible technological innovations, including IoT, AI-powered tech, AR and VR, blockchain, and more. Some experts even refer to the current era as a 'technological renaissance' Some experts say the electronics industry is experiencing a renaissance. The industry is the fastest-growing industry in the world, with manufacturers focusing on utilizing "smart technology"

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO