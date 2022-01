On Dec. 13, I renewed my driver’s license in Ellsworth. When my driver pulled into the parking lot there was a line of about 10 people outside. So, standing in line and trying to be merry about the situation. Everyone was of good cheer even though it was freezing out. I have back problems and was in a lot of pain. The next man in line let me go ahead of him. I was cold sweating and almost passed out. The officer that sat me down watched me like a hawk. My breathing was very labored, she told me to take my mask off. I used my inhaler and was better.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO