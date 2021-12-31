ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills know they must be wary Falcons' Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have been touting the importance of not overlooking the Atlanta Falcons this week. If they do, their AFC East championship dreams will likely crash and burn.

In order to slow down the Falcons (7-8) in Week 17, the Bills (9-6) were sure to mention a few names they must watch on Atlanta’s offense. Those being rookie tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Pitts was the No. 4 overall pick at the recent NFL draft. Tight ends are usually never drafted that high, let alone in Round 1, but Pitts became an exception for his unique skill set as a playmaker.

In his first season, he has lived up to that hype.

“Just a unique athlete, man,” said Bills safety Jordan Poyer said via video conference. “He does present a lot of challenges. We’re going to have to definitely be communicating on Sunday.”

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott, like Poyer referenced how Pitts’ talents aren’t the only distinctive thing about him. The way Atlanta schemes him up is as well.

“Unique challenge,” McDermott said via video conference. “Gets down the field, they line him up everywhere.”

Because of the successes Pitts has had in his first season, the Falcons offense has gotten a bit of a rejuvenation in 2021. Longtime quarterback Matt Ryan has quickly gelled with Pitts.

McDermott, previously a defensive coordinator in the same division with the Falcons while with the Carolina Panthers, said he has not seen Ryan skip a beat since those days. Pitts has helped there.

“He’s as good as advertised. He was a headache for me in the division and for us. There’s a reason why he’s been there for so long,” McDermott said. “(Pitts) is a matchup concern no matter who he lines up against. It’s clear that Matt Ryan is off to a good start in his relationship with Pitts.”

On Patterson, he was described in a similar, yet different light.

Pitts is one of a kind, but we know he’s a tight end at least. Patterson is… a running back, or maybe a wide receiver?

He flexes as both and can do it all. Buffalo’s defense will be well aware of where he is on the field.

However, it’s wide receiver Stefon Diggs that is one most familiar with Patterson’s skills. The two were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings and Diggs had huge praise for him.

“He’s probably the most talented person I’ve ever seen with the ball in his hand besides Adrian Peterson,” Diggs said. “He’s one of those guys that’s extremely talented, can play all around the field and really just a generational talent.”

… Patterson himself is still going to bring a level-headed approach to Buffalo. The Falcons playmaker had a laugh upon hearing that and exclaimed the Diggs is probably just “blowing smoke up his a–” ahead of Sunday’s meeting.

None the less, the Bills are still likely to prepare for Patterson like he the All-Pro Diggs compared him to. Just to be safe.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

