New Products for Molding and Extrusion Shops

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has been made a CBE in the latest New Year Honours list for services to broadcasting and consumer rights.But the finance expert said he almost missed out after Buckingham Palace sent his nomination to an old address.He told the PA news agency: “I was genuinely very surprised. I knew some people had nominated me but it was way past the time when you’re supposed to receive a letter.“I then found out they had sent the letter to an old address and when I hadn’t responded they got in touch, so I was properly gobsmacked.”The founder of...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO