New Products for Molding and Extrusion Shops

The boss of the Co-op and a former chief of Asda have received honours for their actions to keep shelves stocked across the country amid the pandemic.Steve Murrells, chief executive of the Co-op Group and Roger Burnley, who stepped down as Asda chief executive earlier this year, will made CBEs.The pair have been recognised for services to the food supply chain, the Government said.It comes after a year when supermarkets, hospitality firms and suppliers worked to avoid shortages as staff numbers, pandemic restrictions and global disruption caused difficulties.Fresh products such as poultry saw particular pressure in the summer before...
