ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, WA

Westport’s Latest 112 ‘Book Ends’ Is a Design Evolution

By Michael Verdon
yachtingmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYacht design can be a tricky thing, especially if a brand has been successful with a style it calls its own. Since 1964, Westport has been catering to an American clientele whose tastes lean more toward the traditional than most European yacht owners. Think homey, warm and unapologetically conservative at a time...

www.yachtingmagazine.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fast Company

12 design and architecture books to get excited about in 2022

If “read more” is one of your New Year’s resolutions, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve put together a list of 12 books we’re looking forward to in the next few months. Topics run the gamut from the making of videogames to an illustrated eulogy for 20th-century movie theaters. Regardless of what you’re in the mood for, there’s something here for academics and design enthusiasts alike. Happy New Year – and happy reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Register Citizen

A year in review: Westport and Weston’s top 10 stories from 2021

Throughout the last year, Westport and Weston has been home to many big stories — from the fallout to the pandemic to making local history. In the same vein, residents of both towns witnessed shocking and devastating news and have battled through unimaginable adversity. Jennifer Tooker and Andrea Moore...
WESTPORT, CT
Westport News

MoCA Westport’s winter camp offers creative outlet

WESTPORT — MoCA Westport’s winter recess art camp kicked off its second year on Monday with COVID restrictions in place and art supplies in hand. “Our fantastic team of art teachers are looking forward to helping (campers) learn to express themselves, socialize with other kids and develop an appreciation and understanding of the arts,” said Colleen Thomas, head of educational development for MoCA.
WESTPORT, CT
yachtingmagazine.com

Dynamiq’s GTT 135 Evokes Elegance

Builders can come up with a lot of ways to make a yacht stand out at the marina. With Stefania, which is Hull No. 2 of the GTT 135—still available for purchase as of this writing—Dynamiq’s primary play was the exterior paint scheme. It’s not every day that you see metallic gold and brown cruising into an inlet.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westport, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $49 Million Dubai Penthouse Has a Glass-Sided Pool and 3 Whole Floors

Jenga is that fun game where you stack wooden blocks, then ever-so-carefully pull one out and place it on top. The key is not to let the tower wobble and tumble. Gaze at the soon-to-be-completed Royal Atlantis Residences building on the man-made, palm-tree-shaped island that’s Dubai’s the Palm Jumeirah, and its stunning design looks like a half-played Jenga game. Seemingly defying gravity, the just-listed $49 million triplex penthouse, taking-up the 35th, 36th and 37th floors of the Royal Atlantis, is like Jenga on steroids. Each of the three rectangular cubes are stacked and offset on top of each other. “Dubai is a...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: Meet ‘Al Waab,’ the Elegant 180-Foot Superyacht Designed for the Whole Family

“Al Waab” translates loosely from Arabic to English as a sanctuary or place to grow and protect things. Think large garden or enclosed field. Whether the owner of the recently launched Al Waab had that translation in mind is not clear. But the team that designed the 180-footer, built by Alia Yachts, says the owner had one mission—to accommodate a family, a big extended family and lots of friends. “He said we want the ultimate home at sea,” says Bart M. Bouwhuis of Vripack, who led the design team. “We will not go exploring, he told us, but we want to...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Apartment Therapy

8 Brilliant Small Kitchens from 2021 House Tours — and the Products That Make Them Great

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s easy to see why so many cities — often home to apartments with teeny tiny kitchens — have such great food delivery services. It can be tempting to order takeout when your space just doesn’t feel equipped for cooking. Luckily, there are some great hacks, tips, and products out there that can make even the smallest of kitchens look high-end and feel completely functional.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rousseau
Apartment Therapy

10 Home Design Trends That Are Leaving in 2022

A new year is always time for a fresh start — and yes, that’s most definitely the case when it comes to home design trends. For better or for worse, not every look that reigned supreme in 2021 will carry over to 2022. Of course, none of this is to say that any design choices are objectively good or objectively bad. These are just the trends designers think they’ll be saying goodbye to sooner rather than later.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
homedit.com

Tiny House Interior Designs With Cool And Interesting Features

Tiny house interior designs with cool and interesting features are catching on among people of all ages. As a new living space, tiny houses offer clever storage options and custom features. The homes are easy to design, so don’t be afraid to apply your creative skills. You never know when you might find yourself living in a tiny glass house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This Stunning $52 Million NYC Townhouse Was Designed for Your Blue-Chip Art Collection

Here is a stunning Manhattan townhouse with an impeccable Upper East Side location and a one-of-a-kind recent renovation. The star of the property is the sinuous spiral staircase, made entirely of one piece of Corian, that rises beneath a circular skylight. Spread over eight floors (including the basement and roof terrace), there is 12,000 square feet of space in this contemporary mansion that’s come to market with an asking price of $52 million. The property is listed with Adam Modlin of the Modlin Group. The neo-Federal townhouse was purchased in 2013 for $15 million, and then a reported $57 million was spent on renovations overseen...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Evolution#Vehicles#American#European
yankodesign.com

Minimal Architectural designs that prove why this trend always reigns supreme in the world of architecture!

There’s something about Minimalism that simply never goes out of style! And, minimal architecture just has a soft spot in my heart! Minimal architectural designs will always leave you with a warm feeling in your heart, an intense admiration for the attention to detail, and the delicate touches each structure consists of. They’re simple but smartly designed spaces that radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. And we’ve curated some of our favorite minimal structures for you! From a zen minimalist cabin that keeps the worldly distractions away to a Japanese-inspired residence that features a multi-tiered sloping roof – these exquisite minimal architectural designs make for perfect living spaces that’ll put your mind, heart, and soul at ease!
INTERIOR DESIGN
TravelNoire

A Look Inside: This Black Woman Just Finished Building Her Dream Home In Bali

Chidi Ashley has built her dream home in Bali. Earlier this year, we spoke to the then-24-year-old who told us in an interview that she was trading in her 9 to 5 corporate job for a lifetime of adventure. Chasing her dream is what eventually inspired her to build her travel company: Chidi Ashley Travels to encourage people to travel with a community of other like-minded individuals.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

This luxury holiday home is every grown-up & child’s dream with an architecture designed to deliver ultimate fun!

If you have ever dreamed of having a treehouse, a pool, a slide, and more in your house but gave it all up because grown-ups can’t have fun, then do I have good news for you! PLA2 is a luxury house is made to incorporate the most fun activities – both indoor and outdoor – into its architecture and interior design. It is an extension of the Z9 resort in Thailand and therefore the holiday vibe is continued with PLA2. The floating villa lets you enjoy water rafting, karaoke, laze by the pool or sleep in the giant net over the water while still living in a modern structure.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dornob.com

Off-Grid Living Gets Luxurious in This Tiny Modern Cabin by DDAA

Prefabricated cabins just keep getting more impressive. Once thought of as rustic and low-budget, tiny structures in the woods can now be as luxurious as you want them to be. Some are even able to aesthetically rival any small home you can find in an urban environment. The new Cabin A24 by Dev Desai Architects & Associates (DDAA) is a prime example of this, with a gorgeous faceted form, two all-glass walls, and an interior resembling a high-end hotel suite.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
yankodesign.com

This AI-enabled tiny home is the perfect budget-friendly prefab house for the urban city life!

Low-cost, prefabricated, and ready to live in homes are all the rage right now! And tiny home builder Nestron has jumped on the bandwagon with their latest AI-enabled home ‘Cube One’. Cube One is a 156 square foot home perfect for all kinds of residents – from single youngsters to large families. The value for money home has been equipped with built-in furnishings, voice-controlled tech, and a galvanized steel shell that not only lends it a sci-fi feel but also protects it from extreme temperatures and natural disasters. Starting at $30,000, the Cube One can be shipped to any location in the world, and will be ready for you to move into from the moment it arrives!
HOME & GARDEN
dornob.com

Looking for a Big Change? Try Tuscan Style in 2022

So many design styles, so little time. It seems as if 2021 was inundated with an abundance of both new styles and new takes on old favorites as people began to climb out of a lockdown-induced melancholia. After being stuck inside for long periods of time last year, both designers and would-be creative cultivators started flexing their forward-thinking imaginations toward conceiving new ideas, brightening up and enlivening their spaces with an eye on a more positive future.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy