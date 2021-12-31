ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany shuts down half of its 6 remaining nuclear plants

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Germany on Friday is shutting down half of the six nuclear plants it still has in operation, a year before the country draws the final curtain on its decades-long use of atomic power. The decision to phase out nuclear power and shift from fossil fuels to...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Green label for nuclear & gas absolutely wrong, German minister says

The plans were slammed as ?dubious? and a form of ?greenwashing?. Proposals by the European Commission to label some natural gas and nuclear energy projects as ?green? have been heavily criticized in Germany. The country's environment minister called them ?absolutely wrong.?. The draft regulation, which may be officially proposed later...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe falling into trap of green energy policy, expert says

Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Shropshire Star

European Union plans on financing nuclear and gas plants spark anger

Environmentalists and Green parties have accused the Commission of ‘greenwashing’. Draft European Union plans that would allow nuclear energy and gas to remain part of the bloc’s path to a climate-friendly future have come under immediate criticism from both environmentalists and some governing political parties in EU member nations.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

EU plans to label gas and nuclear energy 'green' prompt row

The European Commission has proposed plans to label some gas and nuclear power as green, prompting criticism from Germany. The proposal argues that gas and nuclear are key to helping transition to cleaner power. But Germany's environment minister called the plan "absolutely wrong". It comes months after countries pledged to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Plants#Nuclear Waste#Nuclear Reactors#Associated Press#Grundremmingen
simpleflying.com

Denmark Targets 2030 For Fossil Fuel-Free Domestic Flights

The Danish government yesterday announced that it has a mission to have all of its country’s domestic flights free from fossil fuels by the end of the decade. Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, shared that she wants to “make flying green.”. New Year’s resolution. During her...
INDUSTRY
wtvbam.com

Strikes shut down UPM pulp and paper plants in Finland

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Some 3,000 workers at Finnish forestry group UPM went on strike on Saturday, shutting plants, the company said on Saturday. Three unions representing paper workers, managerial staff and electricians had previously warned they would strike if a new agreement about wages and working conditions was not reached before the previous agreement ended on Dec. 31.
ECONOMY
The Independent

EU draft on financing nuclear and gas plants raises ire

Draft European Union plans that would allow nuclear and gas energy to remain part of the bloc's path to a climate-friendly future came under immediate criticism over the weekend from both environmentalists and some governing political parties in EU member nations.In draft conclusions seen by The Associated Press, the EU's executive commission proposes a classification system for defining what counts as an investment in sustainable energy. Under certain conditions, it would allow gas and nuclear energy to be part of the mix. The plans would have a huge impact on nuclear-fired economies like France and on Germany s gas-fueled...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Macron takes EU reins as election looms

France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Saturday, affording President Emmanuel Macron the chance to pose as the EU's de facto leader in the run-up to national elections in April. -  Each European country gets a chance at holding the rotating presidency of the Council, which gives the member state an opportunity to set the official agenda for fellow leaders in the bloc -- within limits -- and organise meetings of ministers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
@JohnLocke

Time for Renewable Energy Sources to Face a Reckoning

Bob Maistros writes for Issues and Insights about a long-overdue reassessment of renewable energy sources’ pros and cons. It’s not just that renewables are so intermittent and unreliable that they must be legislated and subsidized; eat up land; will require more storage than physically possible; have nearly bankrupted and blacked out Germany with little emissions improvement; and are doing the same to California and other jurisdictions adopting mandates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will cut its subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEV), such as electric cars, by 30% next year, the Finance Ministry said on Friday. In a notice published on its website, the Ministry said the 2022 NEV subsidies policy will terminate on December 31, 2022, and NEV will not be subsidised afterwards.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Euro marks 20 eventful years

The euro on Saturday marked 20 years since people began to use the single European currency, overcoming initial doubts, price concerns and a debt crisis to spread across the region. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called the euro "a true symbol for the strength of Europe" while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde described it as "a beacon of stability and solidity around the world". Euro banknotes and coins came into circulation in 12 countries on January 1, 2002, greeted by a mix of enthusiasm and scepticism from citizens who had to trade in their Deutsche marks, French francs, pesetas and liras. The euro is now used by 340 million people in 19 nations, from Ireland to Germany to Slovakia.
ECONOMY

