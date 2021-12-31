ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Record deer harvest

By V. Paul Reynolds
Ellsworth American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomebody said that statistics don’t lie, but statisticians do. And as most of us have learned, statistics can be used or misused to mislead. When it comes to game harvest numbers and the popularity of recreational big game hunting, we need to approach cautiously in drawing conclusions. On...

wtuz.com

9,000 More Deer Harvested Over Extra Season

Mary Alice Reporting – Ohio’s additional two-day deer a continued success for hunters. The extra days were December 18th and 19th and according to the Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, hunters harvested 9,392. The top counties for the additional gun season were Coshocton bagging 307 with...
ANIMALS
ashlandsource.com

Ohio's deer-gun harvest sees an 8-percent increase in 2021

COLUMBUS – Ohio hunters harvested 70,413 deer during the 2021 deer-gun week that concluded on Sunday, Dec. 5, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Over the past three years, hunters checked an average of 65,280 deer during the same weeklong period, which marks...
OHIO STATE
tomahawkleader.com

DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in Vilas County

WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Friday, Dec. 17 announced that it had confirmed that a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Town of Lincoln in Vilas County. This is the first confirmed wild positive case of CWD in Vilas...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
okawvilletimes.com

Deer Harvest Down During Second Firearm Weekend

Hunters in Washington County took a few more deer than last year in the state’s seven-day firearm season that concluded December 5. Preliminary totals from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources showed 268 deer taken in the county the weekend of December 2 – 5. That number was...
POLITICS
The Repository

Quail Hollow deer cull leaves bow hunters harvesting 32

LAKE TWP. – Bow hunters who won a lottery to cull deer inside the Stark County-owned Quail Hollow Park have taken only a fraction of the park's problematic deer. Stark Parks Police Chief Justin Laps said that as of Dec. 9, 32 deer were killed as part of the program, which is aimed at reducing the deer population.
STARK COUNTY, OH
Andover Townsman

Turkey harvest numbers down this year

Turkey talk about the population status of the wild turkey can be found in chat rooms, social channels, and news outlets. I am someone who looks for and craves data on the matter. As a turkey hunter who hunts both in the spring and fall, I am always curious to see the report cards after the season is ended. This past week, I received the reports from two of the states I hunt for turkeys in the fall.
AGRICULTURE
Chillico Constitution-Tribune

Antlerless deer harvest less than last year’s

Despite the lengthening of this year’s antlerless-only firearms deer season to nine days from the three days it’s been allowed since 2016, the final antlerless deer harvest total was down just over 600 deer from the 15,620 taken in 2020’s 3-day season. Except for last year, the...
MISSOURI STATE
Lima News

Deer harvest numbers statewide below three-year average

COLUMBUS — Ohio hunters harvested 9,392 deer during the extra weekend of gun hunting on Dec. 18-19, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. That figure reflects a decline from the three-year average of 12,734 animals harvested during the two-day period. In Allen County, hunters...
wamc.org

Preliminary numbers show drop in Vermont deer hunt harvest

A preliminary report by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department indicates that hunters took more than 15,000 deer during this year’s seasons. The buck harvest is down slightly from 2020 but is close to the state’s ten-year average. The antlerless deer harvest is expected to be down considerably compared to 2020 but similar to previous years.
VERMONT STATE
echo-pilot.com

Hunters find monster-size antlers during rifle deer season

With Pennsylvania’s two-week rifle season coming to a close, many hunters have found trophy deer across the commonwealth. Over the past two weeks, sportsmen and sportswomen have been keeping taxidermists and butchers busy with their bucks of a lifetime. Here are just a few of the many success stories.
LIFESTYLE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Lower Wisconsin deer harvest helps beef producers get processing done

Lower Wisconsin deer harvest helps beef producers get processing done. A beef producer had a lucky break because deer hunters were less successful. Doug Rebout raises corn, soybeans, and beef near Janesville, Wisconsin. He tells Brownfield it’s hard booking a processor for the beef he sells. “I’ve got some scheduled into 2023, and I actually scheduled those last March, so those animals weren’t even born yet when I was scheduling. That’s what you have to do nowadays.”
WISCONSIN STATE
Outdoor Life

Missouri Bowhunter Kills 160-Class Buck with a Basketball-Sized Growth on Its Shoulder

Steve Leeper’s deer season was plagued by poor timing. Nothing went wrong, exactly, but it didn’t feel right, either. Then, in November, things got really weird. It wasn’t until mid-October that Leeper and a buddy got full hunting access to a new 80-acre property in west-Central Missouri, where Leeper had swapped chores for hunting permission. As soon as they did, the bowhunters hung three cameras and two stands, and cut rudimentary shooting lanes. That same night, a cell camera delivered a photo of a stud typical buck with 11 points. More photos arrived in the following days, but just as Leeper started to pattern the buck’s movements in early November, he had to leave town for nearly two weeks. Leeper owns his own insurance agency in Kansas City, but he’s also a part-time cameraman for Heartland Bowhunter. He was scheduled to film a hunt in Kansas, then meet his brother on another trip. While Leeper was on the road, trail cam photos of the big typical continued to trickle in. Then he noticed something odd.
ANIMALS
TrendHunter.com

Harvest-Reporting Fishing Apps

Data company Bluefin Data has launched an innovative new fishing app called VESL that is designed to make it easier than ever for lobster fishers located in the state of Maine to go about meeting both state and federal requirements when it comes to reporting their catch. Developed as part...
MAINE STATE
outdoorchannelplus.com

What Are the Top Varmint Hunting Cartridges?

There's a long list of excellent rifle cartridges well suited for varmint hunting. The best choice really comes down to the specific need and application. The class of small-caliber, fast and accurate rounds that we call “varmint cartridges” came into being about a century ago. This was a time when American big game populations were at their lowest ebb. Even deer had become scarce in much of the country. In my home state of Kansas, whitetails were considered extinct by 1925. Hunters will hunt, and tend to pursue game that is most available closest to home. Before WWII, for many the most available game animals were small game and what we now think of as “varmints.”
LIFESTYLE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas rice harvest sets new record despite milling challenges

STUTTGART, Ark. — A win is still a win, even with an asterisk. For several years now, Arkansas rice yields have been chasing the record, set in 2013 and then tied in 2014, of about 168 bushels per acre. After four years of hovering at 167, it looks as though the state’s growers are closing in on a new record, at or very near 169 bushels. The catch, however, comes after the harvest.
ARKANSAS STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

Making the Most Out of Your Harvest

Making the most of a harvest can sound simple, but it is a complex subject and has been a journey for me over the last decade. Careful thought before, during, and after the hunt has brought me to where I am today. This list of tips from Timber2Table is an excellent example of the many factors I grew to understand as my hunting experience expanded. The author’s message is clear – many things can make a difference in bringing home quality game meat.
AGRICULTURE
Indiana Gazette

Other deer season open

Deer hunters with valid tags remaining have the option of either archery or flintlock muzzleloader hunting if the specific license has also been purchased. Only traditional flintlock muzzleloaders are allowed in the late-season hunt, with the modern inline muzzleloaders not permitted for use. Archers can use compound, crossbow, longbow or recurve to hunt.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Oklahoma Deer Hunter Bags Record Whitetail From Insane Distance

Most men can’t go hunting on their wife’s birthday, but one Oklahoma deer hunter did and got a record Whitetail from an insane distance. On Dec. 3, Steve Lippitt, and buddy Kyle Barton, went hunting in Kansas, according to Outdoor Life. The insurance agent caught a 190-inch record Whitetail from 870 yards out at a private farm.
OKLAHOMA STATE

