Every now and then a speaker comes along that resets the bar in terms of value by delivering more than expected in the all-important trio of price, performance, and build quality. Monolith by Monoprice Encore speakers is exactly that, speakers that rescue the notion of “punching above their weight” or “sound like speakers more than twice the price” from being worn-out cliches. In this case, you are clearly getting more for your money: Encore speakers offer more features, better looks, and higher performance than you’d expect for the asking price.

4 DAYS AGO